Adaptive Biotechnologies Q3 Loss decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) released Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$45.3 million, or -$0.32 per share. This compares with -$55.9 million, or -$0.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.0% to $47.8 million from $39.5 million last year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$45.3 Mln. vs. -$55.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.32 vs. -$0.40 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.38 -Revenue (Q3): $47.8 Mln vs. $39.5 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $185-$190 mln