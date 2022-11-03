|
03.11.2022 23:07:55
Adaptive Biotechnologies Q3 Loss decreases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) released Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled -$45.3 million, or -$0.32 per share. This compares with -$55.9 million, or -$0.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.0% to $47.8 million from $39.5 million last year.
Adaptive Biotechnologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): -$45.3 Mln. vs. -$55.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.32 vs. -$0.40 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.38 -Revenue (Q3): $47.8 Mln vs. $39.5 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $185-$190 mln
