14.02.2023 22:32:21
Adaptive Biotechnologies Q4 Loss decreases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) reported Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled -$40.1 million, or -$0.28 per share. This compares with -$61.4 million, or -$0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 45.6% to $55.2 million from $37.9 million last year.
Adaptive Biotechnologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): -$40.1 Mln. vs. -$61.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.28 vs. -$0.43 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.35 -Revenue (Q4): $55.2 Mln vs. $37.9 Mln last year.
