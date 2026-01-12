Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A2PLR5 / ISIN: US00650F1093
|
12.01.2026 15:03:23
Adaptive Biotechnologies Rises 10% As Revenue Surges Over 50%
(RTTNews) - Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (ADPT) are up over 10% at $17 in premarket trading on Monday, following preliminary, unaudited results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.
The company operates through two primary businesses: the Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) business and the Immune Medicine (IM) business.
The MRD business centers around its flagship clonoSEQ diagnostic test, which is FDA-authorized for the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease in patients with multiple myeloma, B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Additionally, clonoSEQ is available as a CLIA-validated laboratory-developed test for other lymphoid cancers, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. The IM business is focused on the discovery and development of immune-based therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases.
For the fourth quarter of 2025, total revenue was $72 million, with MRD revenue accounting for approximately $62 million. This compares with total revenue of $47.5 million and MRD revenue of $40.1 million in Q4, 2024.
For the full year of 2025, total revenue was approximately $277 million, with MRD revenue contributing $212 million. This represents growth from total revenue of $179.0 million, including MRD revenue of $145.5 million in 2024.
ClonoSEQ test volume was 30,000 tests in Q4 2025, a 43% increase compared to Q4 2024. For the full year 2025, approximately 105,600 tests were delivered, representing a 39% increase over 2024.
Adaptive Biotechnologies plans to release its complete fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results in February 2026.
ADPT closed Friday's trading at $15.76, down 1.25%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation Registered Shs
|
04.11.25
|Ausblick: Adaptive Biotechnologies stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Adaptive Biotechnologies gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
04.08.25