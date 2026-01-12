Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A2PLR5 / ISIN: US00650F1093
12.01.2026 14:05:49
Adaptive Biotechnologies Shares Rise 13% In Pre-market As Q4 Prel. Revenue Surges
(RTTNews) - Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company, Monday reported that its fourth quarter revenue and full year revenue have increased by 51 percent and 55 percent respectively, compared to the same period last year.
ADPT shares were trading up 12.94 percent in the pre-market.
Quarterly revenue increased to around $72 million from $47.5 million and full year revenue grew to around $277 million from $179 million of last year.
The company plans to release its fourth quarter and full year results in February 2026.
In pre-market activity, ADPT shares were trading at $17.50, up 11.04% on Nasdaq.
