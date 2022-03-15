Adbry™ Available at AllianceRx Walgreens Prime

ORLANDO, Fla., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceRx Walgreens Prime is proud to announce the addition of Adbry™ (tralokinumab-ldrm) to its specialty pharmacy for patients with atopic dermatitis (AD).

AD is the most common form of eczema, an inflammatory skin condition that causes skin to be dry and itchy, resulting in scaly patches, rashes, blisters and skin infections.1 One in 10 Americans is impacted by AD. While it typically develops by 5 years of age, it can start as early as birth and continue through life.2 AD symptoms can come and go. In some children, symptoms may taper off as they grow up while other children will have disease flares into adulthood.3

Marketed by LEO Pharma Inc., Adbry is approved for the treatment of moderate-to-severe AD in adult patients whose disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies or when those therapies are not advisable.

AllianceRx Walgreens Prime is proud to partner with Leo Pharma Inc. in serving patients with AD, says Tracey James, RPh, senior vice president, pharmacy services at AllianceRx Walgreens Prime. "Having access to Adbry allows us to provide patients the support they deserve in managing their moderate-to-severe AD," James says. "Our companies are aligned in a mutual desire to support patients throughout their treatment journey and provide the best possible outcomes to improve their quality of life."

As one of the nation's largest specialty and home delivery pharmacies, AllianceRx Walgreens Prime has direct access to the majority of limited distribution drugs on the market. The following specialty medicines are also now available through AllianceRx Walgreens Prime:

Apretude (cabotegravir extended-release injectable suspension), manufactured by ViiV Healthcare, is the first and only long-acting injectable pre-exposure prophylaxis option for HIV prevention. Apretude is for adults and adolescents weighing at least 35 kilograms (77 pounds) for pre-exposure prophylaxis who have a negative HIV-1 test prior to initiation and are at risk of sexually acquiring HIV.

Susvimo ™ (ranibizumab injection), manufactured by Genentech, is the first and only continuous delivery treatment option for adults with neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration who have responded to at least two injections of a vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitor in the gel-like part of the eye (intravitreal). Susvimo is delivered into the eye every six months through the Susvimo ocular implant, which provides continuous delivery of medicine to help maintain a patient's vision.

For full prescribing information and warnings for any of these medicines, visit the manufacturer websites or dailymed.nlm.nih.gov.

About AllianceRx Walgreens Prime

AllianceRx Walgreens Prime (alliancerxwp.com) is a specialty and home delivery pharmacy that strives to provide exceptional care throughout a patient's treatment journey with the medications they need every day. Formed in 2017, the company offers tools and resources for patients, providers and health plans to deliver optimal health outcomes. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, and its pharmacies are accredited by several national pharmacy accreditation services.

