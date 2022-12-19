|
19.12.2022 13:35:16
ADC Therapeutics Appoints Jose Carmona To Succeed Jenn Creel As CFO
(RTTNews) - ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) announced Monday the appointment of Jose "Pepe" Carmona as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective December 19, 2022. He will serve on the Company's executive leadership team and succeeds Jenn Creel, who is leaving to pursue other opportunities.
Carmona is a seasoned CFO with over 20 years of leadership, commercial and partnership experience in the pharmaceutical industry, both in the U.S. and internationally.
He most recently served as CFO of Rubius Therapeutics where he was responsible for all financial functions as well as business development, investor relations, information technology and procurement.
Prior to joining Rubius, Carmona was the CFO of Radius Health and Innocoll. During his 12 years at Novartis, Carmona held financial management positions with increasing responsibilities in various divisions and geographies, including CFO Alcon for Europe, Middle East and Africa.
