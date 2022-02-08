ADC Therapeutics Highlights its Proprietary ADC Platform and Solid Tumor Pipeline

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT), a commercial-stage biotechnology company improving the lives of those affected by cancer with its next-generation, targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, today will provide insight into its ADC platform and solid tumor pipeline during a live webcast from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. EST.

"We are excited by our progress to date, having successfully launched ZYNLONTA® for relapsed/refractory DLBCL in the US in only five years after we initiated our clinical development program,” said Chris Martin, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of ADC Therapeutics. "We are also exploring the application of our proprietary ADC technology platform in a broad range of solid tumors, including ovarian, breast and prostate, and are today highlighting a promising set of innovative assets which we believe may have the potential to advance the standard of care for cancer patients in these areas of significant unmet need and commercial opportunity.”

During the webcast, Chris Martin, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, Patrick van Berkel, PhD, Senior Vice President of Research & Development, and Joseph Camardo, MD, Chief Medical Officer, will discuss the broad applicability and flexibility of the Company’s novel ADC technology and provide a deep dive on its portfolio of solid tumor programs including three clinical-stage assets (Cami, ADCT-901, and ADCT-601); ADCT-701, which is approaching the clinic; and a newly disclosed program, ADCT-212, an ADC targeting PSMA with potential utility in metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company improving the lives of those affected by cancer with its next-generation, targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The Company is advancing its proprietary PBD-based ADC technology to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

ADC Therapeutics’ CD19-directed ADC ZYNLONTA® (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) is approved by the FDA for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy. ZYNLONTA is also in development in combination with other agents. Cami (camidanlumab tesirine) is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial for relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and in a Phase 1b clinical trial for various advanced solid tumors. In addition to ZYNLONTA and Cami, ADC Therapeutics has multiple ADCs in ongoing clinical and preclinical development.

ADC Therapeutics is based in Lausanne (Biopôle), Switzerland and has operations in London, the San Francisco Bay Area and New Jersey. For more information, please visit https://adctherapeutics.com/ and follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

