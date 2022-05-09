ADC Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT), a commercial-stage biotechnology company improving the lives of those affected by cancer with its next-generation, targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 and provided business updates.

"ZYNLONTA continues to extend its reach in the DLBCL market with its differentiated product profile and broad applicability across the 3L+ patient population. We are pleased by the team’s progress since launch in bringing ZYNLONTA to patients. Sales in the first quarter were unfavorably impacted by the customer inventory build at the end of last year and fewer new patient starts in the DLBCL market in the first quarter, which was exacerbated by the Omicron surge,” said Chris Martin, DPhil, former Chief Executive Officer of ADC Therapeutics. "We have a strong clinical development program to potentially expand ZYNLONTA’s use into earlier lines of therapy, and we are also excited about our promising portfolio of solid tumor programs. We look forward to providing updates as they become available.”

Recent Highlights and Developments

Corporate Update

Today, Chris Martin has transitioned the role of Chief Executive Officer to Ameet Mallik. Dr. Martin will serve as a non-executive member of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Science and Technology Committee. He will also serve as an advisor to the Company for the next three months to ensure a smooth transition.

Hematology Franchise

ZYNLONTA (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl)

ZYNLONTA generated net sales of $16.5 million in the first quarter of 2022, reflecting a modest fourth quarter customer inventory build and fewer new patient starts in the diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) market in 1Q 2022, which was exacerbated by the Omicron surge.

ZYNLONTA awareness and familiarity continues to increase and ZYNLONTA share of voice is performing well in the relapsed/refractory DLBCL market. Market share in the 3L+ setting is also increasing.

In terms of account penetration, 96% of priority accounts have ordered ZYNLONTA since launch and 94% of National Comprehensive Cancer Network centers have ordered ZYNLONTA since launch.

The permanent J-code for ZYNLONTA (J9359) was issued by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and took effect April 1, 2022.

The Phase 3 LOTIS-5 trial in combination with rituximab in second-line transplant-ineligible DLBCL patients continues to enroll the randomized portion of the trial.

The Overland ADCT BioPharma joint venture continues to make progress in China and enrollment continues in the local pivotal Phase 2 trial of ZYNLONTA in relapsed or refractory (r/r) DLBCL.

The Company is actively engaged with its partner Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC) in Japan to develop ZYNLONTA in DLBCL.

Cami (camidanlumab tesirine) in Hodgkin lymphoma (HL)

The 12-month patient follow-up in this pivotal Phase 2 trial has been completed. The Company has submitted the data to an upcoming oncology conference.

Solid Tumor Franchise

Cami (targeting CD25)

The Company is concurrently advancing the dose escalation and a dose expansion cohort of the Phase 1b trial of Cami in combination with pembrolizumab. The Company has initiated a limited expansion at 60 µg/kg based on investigator observation of stable disease or tumor response, and the dose escalation continues at 100 µg/kg.

Upcoming Expected Milestones

Hematology Franchise

ZYNLONTA

Continue to enroll the randomized portion of the LOTIS-5 confirmatory trial in combination with rituximab in second-line transplant-ineligible DLBCL patients

Initiate the LOTIS-7 trial in multiple combinations in non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 1H 2022

Initiate the LOTIS-9 trial in combination with rituximab in first-line unfit/frail DLBCL patients in 2H 2022

Cami

Report topline results for the pivotal Phase 2 trial in HL in 1H 2022

Meet with FDA for pre-BLA meeting in 2H 2022

ADCT-602 (targeting CD22)

Continue to enroll the Phase 1 trial in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL)

Solid Tumor Franchise

Cami (targeting CD25)

Continue to advance the Phase 1b solid tumor trial of Cami in combination with pembrolizumab, with safety and efficacy data anticipated in 2023

ADCT-901 (targeting KAAG1)

Continue to enroll the Phase 1 trial in multiple solid tumors, with safety and efficacy data anticipated in 2023

ADCT-601 (targeting AXL)

Initiate the Phase 1b combination trial in multiple solid tumors in 1H 2022

ADCT-701 (targeting DLK1)

Continue to work with the National Cancer Institute to complete preclinical studies to support an IND filing

ADCT-212 (targeting PSMA)

Continue completion of preclinical studies to support an IND filing

First Quarter Financial Results

Product Revenue

Product revenue (net) was $16.5 million for the quarter, compared to zero for the same quarter in 2021. Net revenues are for U.S. sales of ZYNLONTA, which received accelerated approval from the FDA on April 23, 2021.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents were $430.9 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $466.5 million as of December 31, 2021.

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses

R&D expenses were $49.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $39.2 million for the same quarter in 2021. R&D expense increased for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to the same quarter in 2021 as a result of increased investment in programs to evaluate ZYNLONTA in earlier lines of therapy and our broad portfolio.

Selling and Marketing (S&M) Expenses

S&M expenses were $18.4 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to $13.9 million for the same quarter in 2021. The increase in S&M expenses are related to the ongoing launch of ZYNLONTA.

G&A Expenses

G&A expenses were $19.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $17.6 million for the same quarter in 2021. G&A expenses increased primarily due to professional fees associated with the MTPC license agreement in Japan.

Net Loss and Adjusted Net Loss

Net loss was $16.7 million, or a net loss of $0.22 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. This compares to a net loss of $51.5 million, or a net loss of $0.67 per basic and diluted share, for the same quarter in 2021.

Adjusted net loss was $27.7 million, or an adjusted net loss of $0.36 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. This compares to $56.8 million, or an adjusted net loss of $0.74 per basic and diluted share, for the same quarter in 2021.

The decrease in net loss and adjusted net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to the same period in 2021, was primarily due to license revenue of $30 million arising from the MTPC agreement, partially offset by the increase in R&D and S&M expenses. In addition, net loss decreased for the first quarter of 2022 as a result of income arising from a cumulative catch-up adjustment associated with the valuation of the deferred obligation with Healthcare Royalty Partners, partially offset by higher interest expense associated with the Deerfield credit facility and deferred obligation, both of which are excluded from adjusted net loss.

About ZYNLONTA® (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl)

ZYNLONTA® is a CD19-directed antibody drug conjugate (ADC). Once bound to a CD19-expressing cell, ZYNLONTA is internalized by the cell, where enzymes release a pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) payload. The potent payload binds to DNA minor groove with little distortion, remaining less visible to DNA repair mechanisms. This ultimately results in cell cycle arrest and tumor cell death.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved ZYNLONTA (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified (NOS), DLBCL arising from low-grade lymphoma and also high-grade B-cell lymphoma. The trial included a broad spectrum of heavily pre-treated patients (median three prior lines of therapy) with difficult-to-treat disease, including patients who did not respond to first-line therapy, patients refractory to all prior lines of therapy, patients with double/triple hit genetics and patients who had stem cell transplant and CAR-T therapy prior to their treatment with ZYNLONTA. This indication is approved by the FDA under accelerated approval based on overall response rate and continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

ZYNLONTA is also being evaluated as a therapeutic option in combination studies in other B-cell malignancies and earlier lines of therapy.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company improving the lives of those affected by cancer with its next-generation, targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The Company is advancing its proprietary PBD-based ADC technology to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

ADC Therapeutics’ CD19-directed ADC ZYNLONTA (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) is approved by the FDA for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large b-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy. ZYNLONTA is also in development in combination with other agents. Cami (camidanlumab tesirine) is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 2 trial for relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and in a Phase 1b clinical trial for various advanced solid tumors. In addition to ZYNLONTA and Cami, ADC Therapeutics has multiple ADCs in ongoing clinical and preclinical development.

ADC Therapeutics is based in Lausanne (Biopôle), Switzerland and has operations in London, the San Francisco Bay Area and New Jersey. For more information, please visit https://adctherapeutics.com/ and follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

ZYNLONTA® is a registered trademark of ADC Therapeutics SA.

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

In addition to financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS, this document also contains certain non-IFRS financial measures based on management’s view of performance including:

Adjusted net loss

Adjusted net loss per share

Management uses such measures internally when monitoring and evaluating our operational performance, generating future operating plans and making strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. We believe that these adjusted financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and facilitate operating performance comparability across both past and future reporting periods. These non-IFRS measures have limitations as financial measures and should be considered in addition to, and not in isolation or as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with IFRS. When preparing these supplemental non-IFRS measures, management typically excludes certain IFRS items that management does not believe are indicative of our ongoing operating performance. Furthermore, management does not consider these IFRS items to be normal, recurring cash operating expenses; however, these items may not meet the IFRS definition of unusual or non-recurring items. Since non-IFRS financial measures do not have standardized definitions and meanings, they may differ from the non-IFRS financial measures used by other companies, which reduces their usefulness as comparative financial measures. Because of these limitations, you should consider these adjusted financial measures alongside other IFRS financial measures.

The following items are excluded from adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per share:

Shared-Based Compensation Expense: We exclude share-based compensation expense from our adjusted financial measures because share-based compensation expense, which is non-cash, fluctuates from period to period based on factors that are not within our control, such as our stock price on the dates share-based grants are issued. Share-based compensation expense has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a recurring expense in our business and an important part of our compensation strategy.

Certain Other Items: We exclude certain other significant items that may occur occasionally and are not normal, recurring operating expenses, cash or non-cash, from our adjusted financial measures. Such items are evaluated by management on an individual basis based on both quantitative and qualitative aspects of their nature and generally represent items that, either as a result of their nature or significance, management would not anticipate occurring as part of our normal business on a regular basis. While not all-inclusive, examples of certain other significant items excluded from our adjusted financial measures would be: changes in the fair value of derivatives and the effective interest expense associated with the Facility Agreement with Deerfield, and the effective interest expense and a cumulative catch-up adjustment associated with the deferred royalty obligation under the royalty purchase agreement with HealthCare Royalty Partners.

See the attached Reconciliation of IFRS Measures to Non-IFRS Measures for explanations of the amounts excluded and included to arrive at the non-IFRS financial measures for the three- month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021.

ADC Therapeutics SA Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Operations (Unaudited) (in KUSD except for share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Product revenues, net 16,498 - License revenue 30,000 - Total revenue 46,498 - Operating expense Cost of product sales (529 ) - Research and development expenses (48,952 ) (39,172 ) Selling and marketing expenses (18,370 ) (13,911 ) General and administrative expenses (19,011 ) (17,582 ) Total operating expense (86,862 ) (70,665 ) Loss from operations (40,364 ) (70,665 ) Other income (expense) Financial income 18,308 15 Financial expense (9,217 ) (2,000 ) Non-operating income 13,442 21,230 Total other income 22,533 19,245 Loss before taxes (17,831 ) (51,420 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 1,170 (107 ) Net loss (16,661 ) (51,527 ) Net loss attributable to: Owners of the parent (16,661 ) (51,527 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted (0.22 ) (0.67 )

ADC Therapeutics SA Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (in KUSD) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 430,874 466,544 Accounts receivable, net 26,752 30,218 Inventory 11,838 11,122 Other current assets 18,246 17,298 Total current assets 487,710 525,182 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 3,938 4,066 Right-of-use assets 6,726 7,164 Intangible assets 13,851 13,582 Interest in joint venture 38,734 41,236 Deferred tax asset 29,905 26,049 Other long-term assets 1,022 693 Total non-current assets 94,176 92,790 Total assets 581,886 617,972 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable 16,453 12,080 Other current liabilities 40,411 50,497 Lease liabilities, short-term 981 1,029 Current income tax payable 6,380 3,754 Convertible loans, short-term 6,549 6,575 Total current liabilities 70,774 73,935 Non-current liabilities Convertible loans, long-term 88,415 87,153 Convertible loans, derivatives 22,092 37,947 Deferred royalty obligation, long-term 204,104 218,664 Deferred gain of joint venture 23,539 23,539 Lease liabilities, long-term 6,614 6,994 Defined benefit pension liabilities 3,681 3,652 Total non-current liabilities 348,445 377,949 Total liabilities 419,219 451,884 Equity attributable to owners of the parent Share capital 6,445 6,445 Share premium 981,818 981,827 Treasury shares (119 ) (128 ) Other reserves 116,044 102,646 Cumulative translation adjustments 25 183 Accumulated losses (941,546 ) (924,885 ) Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 162,667 166,088 Total liabilities and equity 581,886 617,972

ADC Therapeutics SA Reconciliation of IFRS Measures to Non-IFRS Measures (Unaudited) (in KUSD except for share and per share data) Three Months Ended

March 31, in KUSD (except for share and per share data) 2022 2021 Net loss (16,661 ) (51,527 ) Adjustments: Share-based compensation expense (i) 13,910 13,951 Convertible loans, derivatives, change in fair value income (ii) (15,855 ) (21,169 ) Effective interest expense on convertible loans (iii) 3,022 1,982 Deferred royalty obligation interest expense (iv) 6,142 - Deferred royalty obligation cumulative catch-up adjustment income (iv) (18,288 ) - Adjusted net loss (27,730 ) (56,763 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted (0.22 ) (0.67 ) Adjustment to net loss per share, basic and diluted (0.14 ) (0.07 ) Adjusted net loss per share, basic and diluted (0.36 ) (0.74 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 76,821,726 76,721,667

(i) Share-based compensation expense represents the cost of equity awards issued to our directors, management and employees. The fair value of awards is computed at the time the award is granted, including any market and other performance conditions, and is recognized over the vesting period of the award by a charge to the income statement and a corresponding increase in other reserves within equity. These accounting entries have no cash impact. (ii) Change in the fair value of the convertible loan derivatives results from the valuation at the end of each accounting period of the derivatives associated with the convertible loans. See note 14, "Convertible loans” to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. There are several inputs to these valuations, but those most likely to result in significant changes to the valuations are changes in the value of the underlying instrument (i.e., changes in the price of our common shares) and changes in expected volatility in that price. These accounting entries have no cash impact. (iii) Effective interest expense on convertible loans relates to the increase in the value of our convertible loans in accordance with the effective interest method. See note 14, "Convertible loans” to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. (iv) Deferred royalty obligation interest expense and cumulative catch-up adjustment relates to the accretion expense on our deferred royalty obligation pursuant to the royalty purchase agreement with HCR and changes in the expected payments to HCR based on a periodic assessment of our underlying revenue projections. See note 16, "Deferred royalty obligation” to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

