ADCOLOR Announces 2023 Class of FUTURES and LEADERS

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting diversity in the creative industries, today announced its 2023 class of ADCOLOR FUTURES and ADCOLOR LEADERS. The two talent programs build upon ADCOLOR's "Rise Up, Reach Back" motto, encompassing those just beginning in their career and those well-established in their respective industry.

The 2023 class of ADCOLOR FUTURES and ADCOLOR LEADERS can be found below.

Launched in 2012, the ADCOLOR FUTURES program identifies and nurtures the next generation of leaders who have one to three years of experience in their industry. Now in its 12th year, the program provides training, mentorship and empowerment to selected young professionals with the goal of supporting the talent of tomorrow, today.

After an extensive application and interview process, 30 young professionals were chosen as the 2023 class of ADCOLOR FUTURES. These individuals showcase strong leadership potential, sustained involvement in reaching back, interest in partnering with leadership to drive change through DEI initiatives, and innovative thinking to solve today's problems.

As part of the program, the FUTURES will be immersed in an orientation day hosted by Spotify and a full day of programming hosted by Deutsch LA. This programming includes ADCOLOR University, an intensive training facilitated by top-ranked leadership and talent consulting firms. It also includes the annual FUTURES Hackathon, presented by Apple, taking place at ADCOLOR 2023.

"If you need a dose of inspiration, take a look at this year's class of FUTURES," said Criseli Roddy, Director of Programs at ADCOLOR. "Though early in their careers, these promising young professionals already have made remarkable achievements and are on their path to becoming influential voices in their industries. We are honored to be part of their journeys and to provide these rising stars a place to learn and create invaluable connections as they continue to advance in their careers."

ADCOLOR, together with Amazon, is also hosting its second annual ADCOLOR LEADERS program. Launched in 2022, this program aims to support historically excluded professionals with 15+ years of experience in creative industries as they rise to executive roles. It features cutting-edge workshops, discussions with thought leaders, and curated exercises encouraging self-exploration.

From the many applications received, 30 changemakers were selected for the 2023 class of LEADERS. Those chosen are in a position to institute change in their field, believe in the power of diversity, and display a passion to champion DE&I for the long term. The aim is for participants to walk away from the program with a renewed sense of purpose, a reinvigorated approach to their work, and meaningful relationships to propel them to the next level.

"Through years of dedicated efforts, this year's ADCOLOR LEADERS have already proven their ability to make a positive impact on their respective industries," said Dipal Shah, Head of Brand Strategy, Amazon Ads. "The goal of the program is to equip these LEADERS with the connections and knowledge that will both encourage and energize them to continue their inspiring work. We are thrilled to partner with ADCOLOR on this year's program and to see the new levels these visionaries will reach."

Both programs offer sponsorship to attend ADCOLOR 2023, which encompasses both programs as well as the 17th Annual ADCOLOR Awards and the ADCOLOR Conference. Taking place November 9-11 at the JW Marriott LA Live in Los Angeles, CA, the 2023 event will center on its "Double Down & Double Up" theme, which serves as a reminder that diversity, equity and inclusion must remain a priority and urges companies to uphold their social justice and CSR commitments.

ABOUT ADCOLOR

ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion diversity in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. Learn more by visiting www.adcolor.org .

2023 ADCOLOR FUTURES

Aaron Marshall : Copywriter, BBDO NY

: Copywriter, BBDO NY Alexander Thompson : Copywriter, The Martin Agency

: Copywriter, The Martin Agency Allison Holmes : CEO Research, Insights, and Communities Manager, Microsoft

: CEO Research, Insights, and Communities Manager, Microsoft Ana Rubin : Account Executive, Amazon Advertising

: Account Executive, Amazon Advertising Anita Ngo : 2023 MAIP Creative Intern of the Year

: 2023 MAIP Creative Intern of the Year Ashleigh Smith: Strategic Planner, FCB Chicago

Brianna Lowder : Worldwide Xbox Accessories Category Marketing Lead, Microsoft

: Worldwide Xbox Accessories Category Marketing Lead, Microsoft Christopher Morales : Project Manager, Deutsch LA

: Project Manager, Deutsch LA Coral Li : Brand Strategist & 2023 MAIP Fellow of the Year

: Brand Strategist & 2023 MAIP Fellow of the Year Davawnna Clark: Account Executive, Amazon Advertising

Dyneisha Gross : Designer, Ogilvy North America

: Designer, Elsa Ramesh : Product Marketing Manager, Microsoft

: Product Marketing Manager, Microsoft Grant Bennett : Diversity Strategist, Google

: Diversity Strategist, Google Hamy Huynh : Talent Acquisition & DEI Manager, Colle McVoy

: Talent Acquisition & DEI Manager, Jalen Coleman : Social Strategist, Merkley and Partners

: Social Strategist, Merkley and Partners Jasmine Baker : Consumer Insights Associate, Spanx

: Consumer Insights Associate, Spanx Jayda Hill : Creative Coordinator, Droga5

: Creative Coordinator, Droga5 Kariesha Martinez: Paid Media Specialist, MongoDB

Kim An Ta : Client Solutions Manager, TikTok

: Client Solutions Manager, TikTok Madilyne Nguyen-Acosta: Senior Specialist, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Sony Music Group

Maya Iwata : Senior Art Director, BBDO New York

: Senior Art Director, BBDO New York Maya Siegel : Social Editor, Feminist

: Social Editor, Feminist Merc Heredia-Ferran : Adjunct Professor, University of Illinois & Indiana University

: Adjunct Professor, & Nafisa Hassan : Account Coordinator, R/GA

: Account Coordinator, R/GA Roberto Del Real Jr. : Junior Art Director, Leo Burnett Detroit

: Junior Art Director, Leo Burnett Detroit Stephanie Ologan: Global Editorial Coordinator, Spotify

Toni Walker : Integrated Marketing Coordinator, Paramount Global

: Integrated Marketing Coordinator, Paramount Global Yaritza Vallejo : Brand Marketing Specialist, McDonald's

: Brand Marketing Specialist, McDonald's Zachery Burton : Associate Manager, Product Marketing, Spotify

: Associate Manager, Product Marketing, Spotify Zuri Godfrey : Associate Product Marketing Manager, Google

2023 ADCOLOR LEADERS

Alicia Nassardeen : Head of Business Affairs, Mother

: Head of Business Affairs, Mother Andriena Coleman : Director, DE&I, Hearts & Science

: Director, DE&I, Hearts & Science Bernice Chao : Co-Founder, Asians in Advertising

: Co-Founder, Asians in Advertising Deanna Barnes : Sr. Client Partner, Doubleverify

: Sr. Client Partner, Doubleverify Dimas Adiwiyoto: SVP, Group Account Director, FCB New York

Eniola Tay-Agbozo : Head, Analytics & Insights US CPG & Grocery, Amazon

: Head, Analytics & Insights US CPG & Grocery, Amazon Eric Payne : Senior Content Manager, theCut

: Senior Content Manager, theCut Gilbertson Cuffy : VP Marketing Partnerships and Promotions, Illumination

: VP Marketing Partnerships and Promotions, Illumination Jennifer Lin : Senior Manager, Philanthropy Communications, Salesforce

: Senior Manager, Philanthropy Communications, Salesforce Jonathan Daly : Head of Communications Strategy, Johannes Leonardo

: Head of Communications Strategy, Jonelle Brown : Director, Global Franchise Planning and Studio Marketing, Paramount

: Director, Global Franchise Planning and Studio Marketing, Paramount Kai Weidie : SVP, Diversity Equity & Inclusion, dentsu Media

: SVP, Diversity Equity & Inclusion, dentsu Media Kali Williams : Owner, More Than Three Fifth

: Owner, More Than Three Fifth Kristin Jarrett : Lead, Equity & Impact, Spotify

: Lead, Equity & Impact, Spotify Laurel Stark : Creative Director, The Sims , EA (Electronic Arts)

: Creative Director, The , EA (Electronic Arts) Lopaka Purdy : President/Owner, Waldinger Creative

: President/Owner, Waldinger Creative Nicky Lorenzo : SVP, Executive Creative Director, 305Worldwide

: SVP, Executive Creative Director, 305Worldwide Nina Bell : Senior Director of Experiential Marketing, Essence Communications

: Senior Director of Experiential Marketing, Patrick Bennett : Executive Creative Director, Momentum Worldwide

: Executive Creative Director, Momentum Worldwide Phillip Collins : Founder, Good Black Art

: Founder, Good Black Art Priscilla Lau : Creator Partnerships, Representation Matters, LLC

: Creator Partnerships, Representation Matters, LLC Quency L. Phillips : Founder / Executive Director, Lighthouse Silicon Valley

: Founder / Executive Director, Lighthouse Silicon Valley Rebecca Chin : Internal Communications for Diversity & Belonging, Airbnb

: Internal Communications for Diversity & Belonging, Airbnb Roo Yeshpaul Johnson: Senior Manager, Social, Adobe

Sakinah Charbeneau : Director, DEI, Omnicom Media Group

: Director, DEI, Omnicom Media Group Solange Sheridan : Experiential Marketing Leader

: Experiential Marketing Leader Suzie Bao : Group Account Director, Quigley Simpson

: Group Account Director, Tia Nicole Newton : Creative Director

: Creative Director Venkata Bhonagiri : Sr Partner, Group Director, Data Strategy & Analytics, Mindshare

: Sr Partner, Group Director, Data Strategy & Analytics, Mindshare Veronica Warman : SVP, Group Creative Director, Entrée Health

