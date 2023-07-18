|
ADCOLOR Announces Nominees for 17th Annual ADCOLOR Awards
Presented by Disney, Google | YouTube and Spotify
NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting diversity in the creative industries, today announced the nominees of its 17th Annual ADCOLOR Awards. Winners will be unveiled at the 17th Annual ADCOLOR Awards, set to take place on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the JW Marriott LA Live in Los Angeles, CA. The in-person awards show will be the culmination of the organization's annual event, ADCOLOR 2023, held from November 9 – 11.
ADCOLOR received a record number of submissions this year for its competitive award categories, which include newer categories such as ADCOLOR Influencer and DEI Executive of the Year, as well as mainstays such as Ad of the Year, Rising Star and Rock Star. Its 2023 nominees were selected by elected judges who represent a diverse range of industries, titles, levels and backgrounds.
The full list of 2023 ADCOLOR Nominees can be found below.
"The sheer talent and perseverance of everyone nominated this year was nothing short of inspiring, and it made this year's deliberation all the more difficult," said ADCOLOR Founder and President, Tiffany R. Warren. "Our judges put careful consideration into this year's class of deserving nominees, and we are thrilled to unveil those who were chosen. Their unwavering dedication to DEI embodies this year's theme of 'Double Down & Double Up', and we look forward to celebrating their impressive achievements in November."
Since 2007, the ADCOLOR Awards have highlighted and honored the achievements of diverse communities and allies in the creative industries. The awards recognize those who go above and beyond to make a difference and who embody the organization's mission of "Rise Up, Reach Back." 2023 Honorees for ADCOLOR's non-competitive categories will be announced later this month. The 2023 class of ADCOLOR FUTURES and ADCOLOR LEADERS will be unveiled in August.
Registration for ADCOLOR 2023, including the 17th Annual ADCOLOR Awards, is now open. Please visit the ADCOLOR 2023 registration site to buy tickets.
For additional updates and information on ADCOLOR, please follow ADCOLOR on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. For those interested in partnership opportunities, please reach out to partnerships@adcolor.org.
ABOUT ADCOLOR
ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion diversity in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. Learn more by visiting www.adcolor.org.
ADCOLOR 2023 Partners
Disney, Google | YouTube, Spotify, Activision, Sony Music Group, Apple, Droga5, MSL, Mondeléz, Nextdoor, Omnicom Group, TikTok, Basis Technologies, Endeavor, FCB, Havas, McCann Worldgroup, Yahoo
ADCOLOR Corporate Members
The Advertising Club of New York, Allen Media Group, The Brandtech Group, Cardinal Change Consulting, Deutsch LA, Droga5, Energy BBDO, Google | YouTube, JKR, McCann Worldgroup, Meta, Microsoft, MSL, Nicole Hall, Richemont, Sony Music Group, Stephen Kim
ADCOLOR Vendor Partners
5WPR, Adewole Photography, Adrianne Lipscomb Graphic Design, Akande Music, Bravely, Crown + Conquer, dirty sugar, Isa Beltre-Plush Merchandising Consultants, NVE Experience Agency, Squeaky.com, STAMP Event Co., the STUDIO NYC, Tabernacle, Wendy Shanker
2023 ADCOLOR NOMINEES
Ad of the Year
- Campaign: "A Look Can Say A Lot"
Client: Google
Agency: Google Brand Studio
- Campaign: "Runner 321"
Client: Adidas
Agency: FCB Canada
- Campaign: "Tear the Paper Ceiling"
Client: Ad Council and Opportunity@Work
Agency: Ogilvy New York
- Campaign: "The Billboard is Yours to Take"
Client: AB InBev, Budweiser
Agency: FCB New York
- Campaign: "The Black Elevation Map"
Client: Black & Abroad
Agency: Performance Art
ADCOLOR in Tech
- Alexzi Girma: #BlackTikTok Community Manager, TikTok
- Danny Navarro: Global Brand Manager, Google
- Tyrona Heath: B2B Institute Director of Engagement, LinkedIn
ADCOLOR Influencer
- Claudine James: Educational Content Creator, TikTok/social media
- Joy Barnett: Associate Creative Director, MullenLowe
- Justin Adu: Executive Producer & Host, A Dose Of Black Joy & Caffeine Podcast
Change Agent
- Charity Pourhabib: Brand Manager, Wieden+Kennedy | Founder, ADMagic
- Lynn Branigan: President & CEO, She Runs It
- Reonna Johnson: VP, Director of Growth Strategy, Deutsch LA
DEI Executive of the Year
- Adrianne C. Smith: Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, FleishmanHillard
- Brittany Allen: Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Director, North America, 72andSunny
- Melonie Parker: Chief Diversity Officer & Employee Engagement, Google
Innovator
- Kianta Key: Group Senior Vice President and Head of Identity Experience, GCI Health
- Melu Lopez: Developer & Communities Product Marketing Manager, Google
- Tray Edwards: Copywriter, Wieden+Kennedy
Most Valuable Partnership (MVP)
- Droga5 NY & Ad Council
- Google & LaVant Consulting
- Translation & WhatsApp
Rising Star
- Aarian Forman: Integrated Partnerships & Public Relations Strategist, The General Insurance
- Jessica Womack: Strategy Director, Grey New York
- Samyu Murali: Creative and Founding Member, Talented
Rockstar
- Danisha Lomax: Executive Vice President, Head of Client Inclusivity and Impact, Digitas Marketing Agency
- Ime Archibong : VP, Head of Product, Messenger, Meta
- Kelli Richardson Lawson: Founder and CEO, The House of Joy
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex drehte im Verlauf ins Plus und schloss in Grün. Die Wall Street bewegt sich in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Donnerstag schwächer.