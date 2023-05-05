ADCOLOR Opens Applications for 2023 FUTURES and LEADERS Programs

NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting diverse communities in the creative industries, today announced it is now accepting applications for its annual ADCOLOR FUTURES and ADCOLOR LEADERS programs.

Launched in 2012, the ADCOLOR FUTURES program identifies and nurtures the next generation of leaders who have one to three years of experience in their industry. The program provides training, mentorship and empowerment to selected young professionals with the goal of supporting the talent of tomorrow, today.

Those selected will also be able to participate in the ADCOLOR Champions program, which is a mentorship program designed to influence the development of the FUTURES well beyond their experience at the annual ADCOLOR conference. By being paired with industry leaders, the FUTURES will gain valuable insight into their own strengths and opportunities while learning from professionals who care about the FUTURE's growth and elevation. FUTURES applications are now open and will be accepted through June 9. Those interested can apply via the online application form .

Now in its second year, the ADCOLOR LEADERS program supports historically excluded professionals in creative industries as they rise to executive roles. Those looking to apply must be an established professional with 15+ years of experience. This program features cutting-edge workshops, discussions with thought leaders, and curated exercises encouraging self-exploration. LEADERS applications are now open and will be accepted through June 16. Those interested can apply via the online application form .

"Since its launch 11 years ago, ADCOLOR FUTURES has grown into a highly-competitive program with an increasing number of applicants each year," said Criseli Roddy, Director of Programs at ADCOLOR. "The inaugural class of ADCOLOR LEADERS also set the bar high after their launch in 2022, and we are thrilled to bring this program back for the second year in a row. We can't wait to see what this year's group of applicants bring to the table for both programs and how they embody our 'Rise Up, Reach Back' mission at different, yet critical, points of their careers."

Both programs offer attendance to ADCOLOR 2023, taking place November 9 – 11, 2023 at the JW Marriott LA Live in Los Angeles, CA. For more information on the FUTURES and LEADERS programs, please visit adcolor.org/futures and adcolor.org/leaders . To receive additional updates, please follow ADCOLOR on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn . For those interested in partnership opportunities, please reach out to partnerships@adcolor.org .

ABOUT ADCOLOR

ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion diversity in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. Learn more by visiting www.adcolor.org .

ADCOLOR 2023 Partners

Google | YouTube, Spotify, Activision, Sony Music Group, Droga5, MSL, Endeavor ADCOLOR

Corporate Members

The Advertising Club of New York, Allen Media Group, The Brandtech Group, Cardinal Change Consulting, Deutsch LA, Droga5, Energy BBDO, Google | YouTube, JKR, McCann Worldgroup, Meta, Microsoft, MSL, Nicole Hall, Richemont, Sony Music Group, Stephen Kim

