Add Some Sizzle to Your Portfolio With This Dividend Stock

Shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) are down 6% over the past year, which is actually slightly better than the broader market. The stock is down mainly because of inflation in beef prices as well as concern that inflation may be taking a bite out of consumers' spending power, leading them to forgo expenses like eating out.But Texas Roadhouse is a high-quality company that has returned over 80% over the past five years (and that includes a decline during the COVID pandemic, which shook the restaurant industry to its core) and over 400% over the past decade.The short-term fickleness of the market could be a good time to add shares of this long-term winner to your portfolio.