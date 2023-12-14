|
14.12.2023 07:00:00
Addex Creates Treasury Shares
Ad Hoc Announcement Pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Geneva, Switzerland, December 14, 2023 - Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development ("the Company”), announced today that 15,300,000 new registered shares at a nominal value of CHF 0.01 have been issued and fully subscribed by Addex Pharma S.A, its 100% wholly-owned subsidiary. The new shares, issued from the Company’s capital band, are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The transaction has been executed to provide the Group with additional future financing flexibility. The issued share capital increased to CHF 1,782,344.96 representing 178,234,496 issued shares at a nominal value of CHF 0.01 each, whilst the number of outstanding shares remains unchanged.
"The strengthening of our treasury share pool is an important part of our financing strategy to provide maximum future financing flexibility as we advance our portfolio of drug candidates,” said Tim Dyer CEO of Addex. "We expect data from the ADX71149 Phase 2 epilepsy study in the second quarter of 2024 and are currently focus on delivering drug candidates for our partner Indivior from our GABAB PAM program as well as advancing our other preclinical programs.”
About Addex Therapeutics:
Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel orally available, small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential advantages over conventional, non-allosteric molecules and may offer an improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric” small molecule or biological drugs. Addex’s allosteric modulator drug discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex’s lead drug candidate, ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM), developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy. The company’s second clinical program, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is under evaluation for future development in post-stroke recovery. Indivior PLC has licensed Addex’s GABAB PAM program for the development of drug candidates, with a focus on substance use disorder. Addex is also advancing a broad preclinical pipeline, which includes development of a range of GABAB PAM for chronic cough, mGlu7 NAM for stress related disorders, M4 PAM for schizophrenia and other forms of psychosis and mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders and depression. Addex shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and American Depositary Shares representing its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, and trade under the ticker symbol "ADXN” on each exchange.??
Contacts:
| Tim Dyer
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +41 22 884 15 55
PR@addextherapeutics.com
| Mike Sinclair
Partner, Halsin Partners
+44 (0)20 7318 2955
msinclair@halsin.com
Addex Forward Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements about the intended use of proceeds of the offering. The words "may,” "will,” "could,” "would,” "should,” "expect,” "plan,” "anticipate,” "intend,” "believe,” "estimate,” "predict,” "project,” "potential,” "continue,” "target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release, are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, uncertainties related to market conditions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors” in Addex Therapeutics’ Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the SEC on March 30, 2023, the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus and other filings that Addex Therapeutics may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Addex Therapeutics’ views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Addex Therapeutics explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Addex Therapeutics Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
|
15.12.23
|Angespannte Stimmung in Zürich: So performt der SPI nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
15.12.23
|SIX-Handel SPI legt am Freitagmittag den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
13.12.23
|SPI-Papier Addex Therapeutics-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem n Addex Therapeutics-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
13.12.23
|Aufschläge in Zürich: SPI notiert zum Start des Mittwochshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
12.12.23
|Starker Wochentag in Zürich: SPI zum Ende des Dienstagshandels in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
12.12.23
|Dienstagshandel in Zürich: SPI mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
11.12.23
|Zuversicht in Zürich: SPI schließt mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
11.12.23
|Verluste in Zürich: SPI am Montagmittag in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Addex Therapeutics Ltd.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Addex Therapeutics Ltd.
|1,37
|-17,96%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- US-Börsen enden höher -- Börsen in Fernost schließen überwiegend freundlich
Der heimische Markt legte einen freundlichen Handelstag hin. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierte seitwärts. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche fester. In Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend nach oben.