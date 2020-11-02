|
02.11.2020 07:06:00
ADDEX THERAPEUTICS TO RELEASE Q3 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HOST CONFERENCE CALL ON NOVEMBER 3rd, 2020
Geneva, Switzerland, November 2, 2020 – Addex Therapeutics Ltd (SIX and Nasdaq: ADXN), a leading company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, will discuss its Q3 2020 financial results, provide a business update and review its pipeline during a teleconference and webcast for investors, analysts and the media on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 16:00 CET (15:00 GMT/10:00 ET).
Title: Addex Q3 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: November 3, 2020
Time: 16:00 CEST (15:00 GMT/10:00 ET)
Joining the Conference Call:
1. In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, call the appropriate participant dial-in number.
Dial-In Numbers:
- Switzerland + 41445806522
- UK + 442030092470
- USA + 18774230830
2. Provide the operator with the Participant PIN Code: 48937768#
Joining the Live Event Online:
- In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, sign in online by following this Webex Link
- Password : Welcome
About Addex Therapeutics:
Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel orally available small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential advantages over conventional non-allosteric molecules and may offer an improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex's lead drug candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is scheduled to enter a pivotal registration clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD-LID). In parallel, dipraglurant's therapeutic use in dystonia is being investigated in preclinical models. Addex's second clinical program ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM), developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is scheduled to enter a Phase 2a proof of concept clinical study for the treatment of epilepsy. Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders.
Press Contacts:
|Tim Dyer
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +41 22 884 15 55
Email: PR@addextherapeutics.com
|Mike Sinclair
Partner, Halsin Partners
+44 (0)20 7318 2955
msinclair@halsin.com
Forward Looking Statements:
Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements including with respect to the anticipated timing of the Company’s clinical trials and the reporting of data therefrom. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its industry; its beliefs; and assumptions. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including relays resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and healthcare regulatory considerations. The Company cautions securityholders and prospective securityholders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only as of the date of this announcement. The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.
Geneva, Switzerland, November 2nd, 2020 – Addex Therapeutics Ltd (SIX and Nasdaq: ADXN), a leading company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, will discuss its Q3 2020 financial results, provide a business update and review its pipeline during a teleconference and webcast for investors, analysts and the media on Tuesday, November 3 at 16:00 CET (15:00 GMT/10:00 ET).
Title: Addex Q3 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: August 12, 2020
Time: 16:00 CEST (15:00 GMT/10:00 ET)
Joining the Conference Call:
1. In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, call the appropriate participant dial-in number.
Dial-In Numbers:
- Switzerland + 41445806522
- UK + 442030092470
- USA + 18774230830
2. Provide the operator with the Participant PIN Code: 48937768#
Joining the Live Event Online:
- In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, sign in online by following this Webex Link
- Password : Welcome
-
About Addex Therapeutics:
Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel orally available small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential advantages over conventional non-allosteric molecules and may offer an improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex's lead drug candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is ready to start a pivotal registration clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD-LID) subject to restrictions in US healthcare system associated with the global Covid-19 crisis being lifted. Addex is also investigating dipraglurant's therapeutic use in blepharospasm (a type of dystonia), with exploratory clinical studies scheduled to begin in early 2021. Addex's third clinical program, ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM), developed in collaboration withJanssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is scheduled to enter a phase 2a proof of concept clinical study for the treatment of epilepsy in early 2021. Addex’s GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders.
Press Contacts:
|Tim Dyer
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +41 22 884 15 55
Email: PR@addextherapeutics.com
|Mike Sinclair
Partner, Halsin Partners
+44 (0)20 7318 2955
msinclair@halsin.com
Forward Looking Statements:
Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements including with respect to the anticipated timing of the Company’s clinical trials and the reporting of data therefrom. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its industry; its beliefs; and assumptions. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including relays resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and healthcare regulatory considerations. The Company cautions securityholders and prospective securityholders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only as of the date of this announcement. The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.
Analysen zu Addex Therapeutics Ltd.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Addex Therapeutics Ltd.
|1,37
|0,00%
|
Handeln zum Festpreis in der
Das Beste aus zwei Welten:
Bezahlen Sie mehr als 5 Euro Orderprovision? Dann vergleichen Sie hier die Konditionen für eine Xetra-Order über 12.000 Euro bei finanzen.net Brokerage und anderen namhaften Online Brokern!
|finanzen.net Brokerage
|€ 5,00
|
Kaufen
|
Verkaufen
|
|Hello Bank
|€ 28,95
|
|
|
|Bankdirekt.at
|€ 33,35
|Bankhaus Jungholz
|€ 30,00
|Dadat
|€ 25,95
|Degiro
|€ 6,56
|Easybank
|€ 28,80
|Flatex (AT)
|€ 9,90
Das finanzen.net Brokerage-Depot ist ein spezielles Angebot von finanzen.net in Kooperation mit der Comdirect Bank – Infos unter www.finanzen-broker.net/oesterreich/
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Märkte legen zu
Die asiatischen Indizes verbuchen am Montag Zuschläge.