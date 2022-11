Adding $500 to These 2 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Inflation is eating away at the buying power of your hard-earned dollars, which is a very big problem. However, just how big a problem it is may depend on what type of investments you own. But don't get caught up in what Wall Street thinks; do your own homework.When you take a deeper dive into the numbers, you'll likely find that the downbeat view of real estate investment trusts (REITs) like W. P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) and Realty Income (NYSE: O) is a bit overdone. Let's find out why a $500 investment in either of these two stocks would be a genius move right now .The big benefit of a bond is that you get a reliable stream of income from the interest payments and your cash back when the bond matures. They are, generally speaking, among the safest investment choices (leaving aside the high-yield niche). However, there is one very big problem with most bonds: The dollars involved are static, so they don't keep up with inflation. If you generate $1,000 in income from a 30-year bond, that yearly income stream just won't buy as much as the years roll by. And the value of the initial investment won't be quite as valuable when the bond matures. Continue reading