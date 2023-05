Adding $500 to These 2 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Peter Lynch was a phenomenal investor. He delivered an astounding 29.2% average annual return in the mutual fund he managed. One of the keys to his success was adding to his highest-conviction ideas. Lynch famously said: "The best stock to buy is the one you already own." With that pearl of wisdom in mind, two great stocks to add to right now (or add to your portfolio if you don't already own them) are American Tower (NYSE: AMT) and VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI). Here's why adding $500 or so to those positions would be a wise move right now.American Tower is currently facing some stiff headwinds. The data-infrastructure REIT is battling higher interest rates, foreign exchange fluctuations, and tenant issues. These problems have put pressure on its shares, which are currently down more than 30% from their 52-week high. Continue reading