|
05.08.2022 18:25:17
Addition to the Bachem leadership team
We are pleased to announce the appointment of a new Global Head of HR / Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). As of August 1st, Viviane Minden joined Bachem in this newly created role.Viviane joins us from Novartis, where she was the Change, Communications and Training Head responsible for various enterprise-wide technology-driven transformation programs including the enterprise resource planning (ERP) transformation.In this role, she built and developed a strong cross-functional team of Communications, Change Management and Training leaders to ensure state-of-the art delivery of the portfolio of technology-driven transformations. This included providing thought leadership and developing methods, tools and processes for change management that are leveraged across the enterprise and beyond through conference contributions.I am more than delighted to join the Bachem team. I am particularly impressed by the intellectual humility of such a successful team, the passion for driving the future of peptide and oligonucleotide synthesis for the benefit of patients globally and the long-term strategic focus.It is a joy to now be able to contribute to the next exciting chapter of the Bachem success story of over 50 years.Viviane MindenChief Human Resources OfficerAt Novartis, she has held a wide variety of HR leadership roles, in her latest HR Head position, she was responsible for Pharma Development, the Clinical Development & Biostatistics functions as well as China and Japan Development.Prior to joining Novartis, Viviane was the HR Head for Graffinity, which later became Santhera, a small biotech company. Viviane holds an MBA from the New York Institute of Technology.Viviane will report to Bachem CEO Thomas Meier and provide global leadership for our regional HR departments, as well as drive the Bachem-wide HR strategy and organization.With Viviane we are glad to be joined by an experienced HR leader with a strong industry track record. Our long-term success depends on the people who make up team Bachem and Viviane will take on a key role in establishing a global approach toward people and culture across all of our sites and geographies.Thomas MeierCEOWe believe that our employees make the difference. We therefore strive to attract, retain and develop highly motivated, well-qualified individuals. For Bachem, ethically correct behavior and integrity are essential for lasting business success, guaranteeing equal opportunities for everyone, regardless of age, gender, religion, ethnic origin, or nationality.Our unique corporate culture is characterized by a spirit of partnership, both within the company and with other stakeholders. Openness and a pronounced team spirit are at the forefront.We are enthusiastic about technology and constant innovation and at the same time proud of our reliability and our solution oriented, hands-on mentality. We are motivated and believe that our success will contribute to a better world by enabling our customers to bring medical advances and new innovative treatments to patients.Our leadershipWould you like to get to know more of Bachem’s leadership team?Click here >>Our people & cultureOr about our people & culture, one of our strategic foundations?Click here >>Subscribe to our newslettervar gform;gform||(document.addEventListener("gform_main_scripts_loaded",function(){gform.scriptsLoaded=!0}),window.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded",function(){gform.domLoaded=!0}),gform={domLoaded:!1,scriptsLoaded:!1,initializeOnLoaded:function(o){gform.domLoaded&&gform.scriptsLoaded?o():!gform.domLoaded&&gform.scriptsLoaded?window.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded",o):document.addEventListener("gform_main_scripts_loaded",o)},hooks:{action:{},filter:{}},addAction:function(o,n,r,t){gform.addHook("action",o,n,r,t)},addFilter:function(o,n,r,t){gform.addHook("filter",o,n,r,t)},doAction:function(o){gform.doHook("action",o,arguments)},applyFilters:function(o){return gform.doHook("filter",o,arguments)},removeAction:function(o,n){gform.removeHook("action",o,n)},removeFilter:function(o,n,r){gform.removeHook("filter",o,n,r)},addHook:function(o,n,r,t,i){null==gform.hooks[o][n]&&(gform.hooks[o][n]=[]);var e=gform.hooks[o][n];null==i&&(i=n+"_"+e.length),gform.hooks[o][n].push({tag:i,callable:r,priority:t=null==t?10:t})},doHook:function(n,o,r){var t;if(r=Array.prototype.slice.call(r,1),null!=gform.hooks[n][o]&&((o=gform.hooks[n][o]).sort(function(o,n){return o.priority-n.priority}),o.forEach(function(o){"function"!=typeof(t=o.callable)&&(t=window[t]),"action"==n?t.apply(null,r):r[0]=t.apply(null,r)})),"filter"==n)return r[0]},removeHook:function(o,n,t,i){var r;null!=gform.hooks[o][n]&&(r=(r=gform.hooks[o][n]).filter(function(o,n,r){return!!(null!=i&&i!=o.tag||null!=t&&t!=o.priority)}),gform.hooks[o][n]=r)}}); "*" indicates required fields Name* First Last Email Address* Country AfghanistanAlbaniaAlgeriaAmerican SamoaAndorraAngolaAnguillaAntarcticaAntigua and BarbudaArgentinaArmeniaArubaAustraliaAustriaAzerbaijanBahamasBahrainBangladeshBarbadosBelarusBelgiumBelizeBeninBermudaBhutanBoliviaBonaire, Sint Eustatius and SabaBosnia and HerzegovinaBotswanaBouvet IslandBrazilBritish Indian Ocean TerritoryBrunei DarussalamBulgariaBurkina FasoBurundiCambodiaCameroonCanadaCape VerdeCayman IslandsCentral African RepublicChadChileChinaChristmas IslandCocos IslandsColombiaComorosCongo, Democratic Republic of theCongo, Republic of theCook IslandsCosta RicaCroatiaCubaCuraçaoCyprusCzech RepublicCôte d'IvoireDenmarkDjiboutiDominicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEgyptEl SalvadorEquatorial GuineaEritreaEstoniaEswatini (Swaziland)EthiopiaFalkland IslandsFaroe IslandsFijiFinlandFranceFrench GuianaFrench PolynesiaFrench Southern TerritoriesGabonGambiaGeorgiaGermanyGhanaGibraltarGreeceGreenlandGrenadaGuadeloupeGuamGuatemalaGuernseyGuineaGuinea-BissauGuyanaHaitiHeard and McDonald IslandsHoly SeeHondurasHong KongHungaryIcelandIndiaIndonesiaIranIraqIrelandIsle of ManIsraelItalyJamaicaJapanJerseyJordanKazakhstanKenyaKiribatiKuwaitKyrgyzstanLao People's Democratic RepublicLatviaLebanonLesothoLiberiaLibyaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMacauMacedoniaMadagascarMalawiMalaysiaMaldivesMaliMaltaMarshall IslandsMartiniqueMauritaniaMauritiusMayotteMexicoMicronesiaMoldovaMonacoMongoliaMontenegroMontserratMoroccoMozambiqueMyanmarNamibiaNauruNepalNetherlandsNew CaledoniaNew ZealandNicaraguaNigerNigeriaNiueNorfolk IslandNorth KoreaNorthern Mariana IslandsNorwayOmanPakistanPalauPalestine, State ofPanamaPapua New GuineaParaguayPeruPhilippinesPitcairnPolandPortugalPuerto RicoQatarRomaniaRussiaRwandaRéunionSaint BarthélemySaint HelenaSaint Kitts and NevisSaint LuciaSaint MartinSaint Pierre and MiquelonSaint Vincent and the GrenadinesSamoaSan MarinoSao Tome and PrincipeSaudi ArabiaSenegalSerbiaSeychellesSierra LeoneSingaporeSint MaartenSlovakiaSloveniaSolomon IslandsSomaliaSouth AfricaSouth GeorgiaSouth KoreaSouth SudanSpainSri LankaSudanSurinameSvalbard and Jan Mayen IslandsSwedenSwitzerlandSyriaTaiwanTajikistanTanzaniaThailandTimor-LesteTogoTokelauTongaTrinidad and TobagoTunisiaTurkeyTurkmenistanTurks and Caicos IslandsTuvaluUS Minor Outlying IslandsUgandaUkraineUnited Arab EmiratesUnited KingdomUnited StatesUruguayUzbekistanVanuatuVenezuelaVietnamVirgin Islands, BritishVirgin Islands, U.S.Wallis and FutunaWestern SaharaYemenZambiaZimbabweÅland Islands Country HiddenSubmission Time Hours : Minutes Δdocument.getElementById( "ak_js_1" ).setAttribute( "value", ( new Date() ).getTime() ); Careers at BachemClick here >>
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Bachem Holding AG"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Bachem Holding AG"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bachem AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Bachem AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht deutlich besser als erwartet: ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- US-Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt musste vor dem Wochenende Verluste hinnehmen. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich ebenfalls leichter. Die US-Märkte erleben nach den starken Jobdaten einen volatilen Handelstag und schlossen uneinheitlich. Asiens Börsen notierten am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.