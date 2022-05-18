Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN)

Additional details regarding second interim dividend



As announced on 27 April 2022, Hibernia REIT plc (Hibernia REIT) will pay a second interim dividend of 3.4 cent per ordinary share on 7 June 2022 to shareholders on the register on 20 May 2022.



The dividend will comprise: 1.07 cent per share of Property Income Distribution (PID) in respect of its property rental business for financial years 2022 and 2023; and

2.33 cent per share to be funded from the proceeds of the sale of the Forum announced on 17 March 2022. ENDS Contacts: Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100 Sean ODwyer, Company Secretary Tom Edwards-Moss, Chief Financial Officer Murray Consultants Doug Keatinge: +353 86 037 4163, dkeatinge@murraygroup.ie Andrew Smith: +353 83 076 5717, asmith@murraygroup.ie About Hibernia REIT plc Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT"), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices. The Hibernia REIT Directors accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement relating to Hibernia REIT, the Hibernia REIT Group and the Hibernia REIT Directors and members of their immediate families, related trusts and persons connected with them. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the Hibernia REIT Directors (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure such is the case), the information contained in this announcement for which they accept responsibility is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

