08.02.2024 07:00:00
Additional employee representative appointed to SkiStar's board of directors
Eric Wikman has been appointed as employee representative of Unionen in the Board of Directors of SkiStar AB, effective from 7 February 2024. Following this, SkiStar's Board of Directors includes – in addition to the seven members appointed by the general meeting of shareholders – two employee representatives appointed by Unionen respectively Hotell- och Restaurangfacket.
This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 8 February 2024, 07.00 a.m. CET.
Further information can be reached from:
Stefan Sjöstrand, CEO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.
Martin Almgren, CFO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.
SkiStar in brief
SkiStar AB (publ) is listed on the Mid Cap list of the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. The Group owns and operates mountain resorts in Sälen, Vemdalen, Åre and Stockholm (Hammarbybacken) in Sweden and in Hemsedal and Trysil in Norway. Operations are divided into three segments: Operation of Mountain Resorts, Property Development & Exploitation and Operation of Hotels. As the leading holiday tour operator for Scandinavia, SkiStar’s business concept is to create memorable mountain experiences, develop sustainable destinations, offer accommodation, activities, products and services of the highest quality with our guests in focus. For further information, please visit www.skistar.com/en/corporate.
