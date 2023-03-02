Additional information about the new Member of the Management Board of Enefit Green

In addition to the information published yesterday, 1 March 2023, about the appointment of a new member of the Management Board ( Andres Maasing appointed as the new Member of the Management Board of Enefit Green (nasdaq.com) ), we herewith publish additional information about Andres Maasing:

In connection with his current duties, Andres Maasing is a member of the management bodies of Cubico Sustainable Investments Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 624 996 078), an Australian renewable energy company, and management bodies of companies belonging to the same group. In connection with taking up his duties as a member of the Management Board of Enefit Green, Andres Maasing will resign from the above-mentioned positions in the near future. Andres Maasing owns a majority stake in an Estonian private limited company Wind OÜ (16478711), which does not compete in Enefit Green's fields of activity. Andres Maasing owns 1,006 shares of Enefit Green.





Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland. As of the end of 2021, the Company had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2022, the Company produced 1,118 GWh of electricity, 565 GWh of heat energy and 154 thousand tonnes of wood pellets.