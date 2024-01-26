|
26.01.2024 17:46:25
Additional information regarding amendments in the Supervisory Boards of subsidiaries
As of 01.02.2024, Jelena Fedosejeva was elected as a member of the Supervisory Board of AS Eesti Gaas. Due to regulation, it is not possible to participate in the work of both companies at the same time. Akciju sabiedriba "Gaso" activities are well managed and therefore Jelena Fedosejeva can return to the Supervisory Board of AS Eesti Gaas.
Extract from the last three years of Jelena Fedosejeva's career in the Infortar group:
- Head of investment at AS Infortar, from 2007 to today
- CEO and procurator of Elenger Marine OÜ, from 20.10.2020 to today
- Member of the Board of Infortar Marine Ltd from 06.08.2020 to today
- Member of the Supervisory Board of AS Gaasivõrk 05.04.2019 to today
- Member of the Supervisory Board of Akciju sabiedrba "Gaso" 20.07.2023- 31.01.2024
- Member of the Supervisory Board of AS Eesti Gaas 15.04.2021-13.07.2023 and starting from 01.02.2024
- Member of the Supervisory Board of AS EG Ehitus 05.04.2019-28.11.2023
- Member of the Supervisory Board of AS EG Biofond 18.10.2019-14.10.2022
- Member of the Supervisory Board of HG ProSolution OÜ 28.08.2019-27.12.2022
- Member of the Supervisory Board of Elenger Crew Management OÜ 25.11.2020 - 23.01.2023
- Member of the Board of Elenger UAB 09.03.2020-13.07.2023
- Member of the Board of Elenger OY 13.08.2019-14.07.2023
- Member of the Supervisory Board of Elenger Sp. Z o.o. 16.11.2021-14.07.2023
As of today, Jelena Fedosejeva owns 150 shares of AS Infortar.
Infortar operates in five countries, the company's main fields of activity are energy, maritime transport, and real estate. Infortar owns a 42% stake in AS Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in AS Eesti Gaas and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 100,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, printing, taxi business and other areas. A total of 104 companies belong to the Infortar group: 48 subsidiaries, 5 affiliated companies and 50 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 1,333 people.
Kadri Laanvee
Investor Relations Manager
e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee
phone: +372 5156662
https://infortar.ee/en/investor
