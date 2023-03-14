|
14.03.2023 12:28:04
Additional Listing
14 March 2023
UPDATE ON ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL
Following the issue of 398,248 shares subscribed for by Link Market Services Trustees (Nominees) Limited, as trustee of the Admiral Group plc Approved Share Incentive Plan ("SIP”) at the nominal value of 0.1 pence per ordinary share, the share capital of Admiral Group plc is now 303,235,974 ordinary shares of 0.1p each.
The 398,248 shares subscribed for are included within current block listings granted by the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange.
Dan Caunt
Company Secretary
Admiral Group plc
LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
