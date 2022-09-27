Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB)

Additional provisions for CHF loan portfolio at mBank of 490m Commerzbanks result impacted by corresponding amount; nevertheless, more than 1bn net result expected for 2022



27-Sep-2022 / 18:06 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



mBank in Poland will additionally provision PLN 2,336 million (appr. 490 million) for its CHF loan portfolio in Q3. Commerzbanks third quarter operating result is expected to be burdened by a corresponding amount which will be booked as negative revenues in Other net income. Nevertheless, Commerzbank still expects a net result of more than 1 billion for the financial year 2022, assuming that the economic consequences of the geopolitical developments do not deteriorate significantly and the uncertainties around energy supply do not require material additional provisions for potential future credit losses. **** Disclaimer This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. These forward-looking statements are based on the managements current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its revenues and in which Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk management policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update or release any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

