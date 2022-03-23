Additional Support Seen For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Tuesday snapped the two-day losing streak in which it had dropped almost 280 points or 1.3 percent. The Hang Seng now sits just beneath the 21,890-point plateau and it's expected to open higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive, extending mostly solid momentum with support from the technology stocks. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials, oil companies and technology stocks.

For the day, the index surged 667.94 points or 3.15 percent to finish at 21,889.28 after trading between 21,266.90 and 21,906.32.

Among the actives, Hong Kong & China Gas plummeted 14.11 percent, while Alibaba Group skyrocketed 11.20 percent, Li Ning surged 8.85 percent, Alibaba Health soared 8.66 percent, Country Garden Services spiked 7.20 percent, Meituan accelerated 6.32 percent, JD.com rallied 6.19 percent, Xiaomi jumped 6.13 percent, ENN Energy strengthened 5.66 percent, WuXi Biologics climbed 4.95 percent, ANTA Sports gathered 4.88 percent, AAC Technologies advanced 4.53 percent, CNOOC improved 4.44 percent, China Resources Land increased 3.90 percent, Longfor perked 3.47 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical tumbled 2.57 percent, China Petroleum & Chemical (Sinopec) added 2.48 percent, AIA Group gained 1.98 percent, Galaxy Entertainment rose 1.80 percent, Henderson Land retreated 1.63 percent, China Mengniu Dairy was up 0.99 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.87 percent, Techtronic Industries climbed 0.77 percent, New World Development added 0.65 percent, CITIC gained 0.58 percent, China Life rose 0.50 percent and Hang Lung Properties was up 0.25 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and remained solidly in the green throughout the session, erasing losses from the previous day.

The Dow spiked 254.47 points or 0.74 percent to finish at 34,807.46, while the NASDAQ surged 270.36 points or 1.95 percent to end at 14,108.82 and the S&P 500 climbed 50.43 points or 1.13 percent to close at 4,511.61.

The rebound on Wall Street came as stocks resumed the strong upward move seen last week following Monday's brief pause in the recovery rally. The Dow had closed higher for five straight sessions before Monday's drop, and the NASDAQ had soared more than 9 percent after hitting its lowest closing level in over a year last week.

Traders still largely shrugged off Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments a day earlier suggesting the central bank may raise interest rates more aggressively; a rate hike in May has already largely been priced in.

Crude oil futures ended lower Tuesday, weighed down by reports that European Union foreign ministers are split on the issue of banning Russian oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April settled lower by $0.36 or 0.3 percent at $111.76 a barrel on the expiration day.