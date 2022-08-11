Addmotor Upgrades M-340 Electric Trike to EB 2.0 Electronic System to Enhance Riding Experience

EB 2.0 Electronic System makes a full upgrade to the electric trike and provides customers a safe and energy-saving riding experience.

EL MONTE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Addmotor, a fast-growing California-based electric bike company focused on designing user-friendly electric bikes and trikes, is pleased to announce its M-340 electric trike upgrades to EB 2.0 electronic system. This system benefits customers as it allows them to have a safer, more smooth, and energy-saving riding experience.

Following the successful launch of the E-43 and E-53 CITYPRO commute electric bike series earlier this year, Addmotor is at it again with the release of its new version of the EB 2.0 M-340 fat tire electric trike. The EB 2.0 system includes five main aspects: battery system, light system, control system, mechanical system, and integrated system.

EB 2.0 Electronic System

Battery system: 48V*20Ah UL certified battery pack increases the sustainable riding range on a single charge. Applying Samsung's latest high-capacity 21700 battery cell combination, the battery system can better control the increase in temperature and provide greater protection for the overall safety of the battery.

Light system: 360° visual full LED lighting system, which can save 15% of energy consumption while providing a wide-angle lighting area. The 5-in-1 unique patented taillight provides additional lighting functions similar to motorcycles and automobiles: driving light, left and right turn signals, danger light, flashlight, and brake light.

Control system: EB 2.0 chip, which simplifies the design of various circuit systems, reduces the space on the board and improves the stability of the system. The motor in the EB 2.0 era uses a newer dedicated inner ring, which is resistant to high temperatures and has a lower sound and better heat dissipation performance.

Mechanical system: Polygon frame design, thicken the seat post to 31.6mm*3.0mm. Newly designed large convex glue tread patterns make the wheels more anti-slip, durable, and suitable for different terrains. Also, a hydraulic brake and 7-speed derailleur are included.

Integrated system: Patented handlebar switch buttons and the 7-speed PAS display.

"As far as the trike goes. The most fun I could ever have." said one of Addriders. For anyone who looks for a fun and comfortable way to cruise around the neighborhood, an electric trike like M-340 might be just what you need.

About Addmotor

Addmotor is a fast-growing California-based electric bike company known for its wide range of electric bike and trike models that cater to adventure, commuting, and recreational riding needs at a reasonable price. With more than ten years of experience in the electric bicycle and tricycle field, the electric trike becomes a unique advantage of Addmotor, which provides a fun, new way to add excitement to your routine life.

