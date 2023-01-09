ADDRESS GRAND CREEK HARBOUR - THE NEW FOCAL POINT OF DUBAI CREEK - OPENS ITS DOORS TO GUESTS

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the year's most anticipated hotel openings, Address Grand Creek Harbour, is now open offering a luxury guest experience unrivalled in one of Dubai's most picturesque locations.

The magnificently appointed 223-room hotel is the first five-star luxury hotel in Dubai Creek Harbour, a new sophisticated waterfront destination, and offers guests relaxed decadence, unrivalled amenities, fabulous flavours, and a stay which soothes and invigorates the soul.

Rooms are beautifully designed with the very best in technology and comfort to compliment any stay. Showpiece suites include Executive, Panoramic and Skyline Suite options with balconies, and the three-bedroom Presidential Suite, all of which offer magnificent views of the city and creek, along with spacious comfort ideal for the family and friends.

Guests wanting to shed the stresses of day-to-day life will find the perfect place to relax in the world-class signature, The Spa at Address. The Spa's unique holistic approach to wellness will leave them feeling reinvigorated inside and out. Or for those looking to raise their heart rate, the fitness centre provides technologically advanced equipment across three different rooms, including a yoga studio – ideal for getting a healthy sweat on.

Anyone wanting to take a dip can enjoy the magnificent infinity pool and its stunning sunset views – while the little ones can cool off in a dedicated kids' pool and splash pad.

Dining options at Address Grand Creek Harbour are equally attractive, with each featuring its own individual offering and panoramic al fresco terraces.

In The Restaurant, enjoy the elegance of various dining areas with refined world cuisine to tease the tastebuds, or unwind in the Cigar Lounge, sampling the many fine mixed drinks and beverages on the menu.

For something a little more spontaneous, head to The Patisserie and be drawn in by delicious coffee aromas.

Luma Pool Lounge is the place to visit for culinary delights and relaxation. Chefs will wow with Mediterranean fusion options next to the beautiful infinity pool and the enchanting views it offers. At sunset, there is no better place to sit back, sip a beverage, and decompress.

Visit https://www.addresshotels.com/en/hotels/address-grand-creek-harbour

General inquiries: +971 4 275 8888 infoatcreek@addresshotels.com

For room reservations +971 4 275 8899 stayatcreek@addresshotels.com

For dining reservations +971 4 275 8833 dineatcreek@addresshotels.com

For meetings and events meetatcreek@addresshotels.com

About Address Hotels + Resorts

Address Hotels + Resorts is the first brand launched by Emaar Hospitality Group with properties situated in some of the most sought-after locations. Address brings a fresh identity to the global hospitality and service sector by setting new benchmarks with its gracious hospitality and exceptional service. Recognized for its fusion of contemporary style with a touch of classic elegance, Address Hotels + Resorts enriches the lives of its guests with intuitive experiences. Staying true to its tagline 'Where Life Happens', Address offers its guests opportunities to celebrate life and its most cherished moments. It is the ultimate Address.

