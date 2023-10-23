|
23.10.2023 11:00:00
Addressing AI hallucinations with retrieval-augmented generation
Artificial intelligence is poised to be perhaps the most impactful technology of modern times. The recent advances in transformer technology and generative AI have demonstrated a potential to unlock innovation and ingenuity at scale. However, generative AI is not without its challenges, which can significantly hinder adoption and the value that can be created with such a transformative technology. As generative AI models grow in complexity and capability, they also present unique challenges, including the generation of outputs that are not grounded in the input data. To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!