03.08.2023 16:33:00
Addressing Senior Mental Health through Technology Enabled Care Coordination
LANCASTER, Pa., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Metrics and Leubh Healthcare are pleased to announce their partnership around the deployment of QUALO, a software designed to enhance the senior care coordination strategy developed by Leubh Healthcare.Care Coordination is Critical for Seniors
Mental health is crucial for overall health, especially among older adults, but it often goes untreated or overlooked. A study sponsored by the National Institute on Aging revealed that many older adults find their care coordination between providers to be inadequate, with limited access to formal Care Coordinators. However, as people age, their physical and mental health needs become more complex and interconnected, making effective communication and coordinated care essential for aging populations.
In response to this, Georgia-based Leubh Healthcare developed an integrated case management and care coordination model targeting primary healthcare providers. This model brings together medical, behavioral health, and social services to provide comprehensive, coordinated care tailored to the unique needs of aging individuals.
"Mental health problems such as anxiety and depression, are not inherent to growing older, and they are largely treatable. We knew it was critical to work with Leubh Healthcare to implement QUALO to support seniors' mental health through technology enabled case management and care coordination. The QUALO platform assists case managers to easily complete mental health screening assessments, develop care management plans, track productivity, and generate comprehensive reports." – Steven Herr, PhD, CEO Advanced Metrics.
As Leubh Healthcare expands its services across the United States, QUALO provides a powerful platform for care coordinators to optimize their work. To learn more about Advanced Metrics and QUALO visit their website.
Advanced Metrics is a Software as a service (SaaS) company dedicated to improving the health of individuals and communities through science informed software and human centered data analysis. Advanced Metrics designed QUALO, a comprehensive web-based solution, to empower human service organizations to deliver services that generate quality life outcomes.
Leubh Healthcare uses advanced coding and a diagnosis qualification system to support patients and physicians in treating mental health issues by taking diagnostic tests, tracking, monitoring customer progress, and providing comprehensive reports. To learn more about Leubh Healthcare visit their website.
