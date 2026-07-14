Addtech AB Aktie

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ISIN: US0067371007

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14.07.2026 08:30:37

Addtech AB Q1 Profit Climbs On Sales Growth; Outlook Positive

(RTTNews) - Addtech AB (ADDHY, ADDT_B.ST), a Swedish provider of industrial products and services, on Tuesday reported higher profit in the first quarter, benfited by increased net sales.

Looking ahead, Niklas Stenberg, President and CEO, said, "Given the resilience of our well-diversified portfolio of agile and entrepreneurial companies in attractive sectors such as electrical infrastructure, electrification and defence, combined with a well-filled order book, our outlook is good."

In the first quarter, profit after tax increased 12 percent to 631 million Swedish kronor from last year's 562 million kronor. Earnings per share were 2.30 kronor, higher than 2.00 kronor a year ago.

Operating profit grew 11 percent year-over-year to 870 million kronor, corresponding to an operating margin of 14.1 percent, up from 13.5 percent last year.

Operating profit before amortisation of intangible non-current assets or EBITA increased 11 percent from last year to 1.03 billion kronor, corresponding to an EBITA margin of 16.6 percent, higher than prior year's 15.8 percent.

Net sales increased 6 percent to 6.17 billion kronor from 5.84 billion kronor last year. Total sales growth was benefited by strong contributions from the Automation, Electrification and Safety business areas.

On an organic basis, turnover was in line with the corresponding quarter last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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