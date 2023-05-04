|
Adecco Q1 Profit Flat, Revenues Rise
(RTTNews) - Adecco Group (AHEXY.PK, ADO.L), a Swiss provider of human resources solutions, reported Thursday that its first-quarter net income remained flat with last year at 92 million euros. Basic earnings per share fell 1 percent to 0.55 euro from prior year's 0.56 euro.
Adjusted earnings per share were 0.72 euro, compared to 0.76 euro a year ago.
Revenues for the quarter grew 8 percent to 5.89 billion euros from last year's 5.45 billion euros. Revenues went up 3 percent organically.
Looking ahead for the second quarter, the company expects both gross margin and SG&A expenses, excluding one-offs, as a percentage of revenues to be broadly in line with first-quarter levels.
Denis Machuel, Adecco Group CEO, said, "Overall we see strong momentum from our Simplify-Execute-Grow plan; our teams are equally focused on achieving significant G&A cost reduction, which we expect will begin to flow through in H2, while driving growth and market share."
