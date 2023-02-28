28.02.2023 07:06:07

Adecco Q4 Profit Down, Revenues Rise; Sees Sequentially Flat Margin In Q1

(RTTNews) - Adecco Group (AHEXY.PK, ADO.L), a Swiss provider of human resources solutions, reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter net income was 65 million euros, down 65 percent from last year's 184 million euros.

Basic earnings per share were 0.39 euro, down 1.11 euros a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 0.76 euros, compared to 1.22 euros a year earlier.

EBITA excluding one-offs was 228 million euros, down 12 percent from the prior year.

Revenues for the quarter grew 13 percent to 6.21 billion euros from 5.50 billion euros in the prior year. Revenues grew 5 percent on organic basis with growth in all Global Business Units.

Further, the company said its Board proposed dividend per share of 2.50 Swiss francs, composed of 1.85 francs gross plus 0.65 francs from reserves not subject to withholding tax.

Looking ahead for the first quarter, Adecco expects both gross margin and SG&A expenses, excluding one-offs, to be broadly in line with the preceding fourth quarter's levels, in a seasonally lower margin quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX bewegt sich um die Nulllinie -- DAX in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt schwankt der ATX um die Nulllinie, wohingegen der deutschen Leitindex zulegt. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch in Grün.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen