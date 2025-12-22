Adeia Lifts Annual Guidance, Revenue Above Estimates; Stock Up Over 20% In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Adeia Inc. (ADEA), a technology research company, on Monday revised up its annual guidance.

Paul E. Davis, CEO of Adeia, said: "Our 2025 results are expected to exceed the high end of our prior guidance. As we previously mentioned, we have been pursuing multiple opportunities that if achieved, could result in 2025 revenue being greater than our prior guidance. Driven primarily by the execution of the Disney agreement our revised 2025 financial outlook reflects the strong momentum for our business."

For fiscal 2025, the company now expects net income of $96.4 million to $113.9 million, higher than the earlier expectation of $52.4 million to $71.6 million.

Excluding items, earnings are now anticipated to be in the range of $169.8 million to $175.9 million, compared with the prior outlook of $127.4 million to $139.8 million.

Adeia anticipates adjusted EBITDA of $257.1 million to $265.1 million against the previous guidance of $202.3 million to $218.3 million.

The company now projects revenue of $425 million to $435 million, higher than the earlier outlook of $360 million to $380 million.

On average, analysts polled forecast the company to record revenue of $365.75 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

ADEA was up by 20.44% at $15.38 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.