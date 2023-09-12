Adeia Renews IP License Agreement with Germany’s TechniSat

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA), the company whose patented innovations shape the way the world explores and experiences entertainment, today announced that TechniSat, a leading consumer electronics organization, has entered into a multi-year agreement to renew their license to Adeia's media intellectual property (IP) portfolio.



TechniSat has an established reputation for delivering innovative technologies designed for ease of use. For more than 35 years, TechniSat has been providing its customers with first-class video and audio entertainment at home.

"TechniSat is committed to its promise of delivering best-in-class TVs, set-top boxes and a full range of smart-home solutions to an extremely sophisticated consumer base," said Dr. Mark Kokes, Adeia's chief licensing officer and general manager of media. "This renewal reflects the strong partnership between the two companies and the role Adeia's media IP portfolio plays in supporting TechniSat's feature-rich offerings."

Adeia has spent decades investing in advanced research and development to create market-leading technologies for the media and entertainment industry. Adeia's innovative solutions touch practically every aspect of consumers' day-to-day interaction with their entertainment, enabling Adeia's customers to build customized, next-generation digital entertainment solutions for users around the globe.

"As the complexity of today's digital entertainment environment rises, the need for intuitive technology-enabled experiences also increases," said Stefan Kön, managing director at TechniSat Digital GmbH. "TechniSat will continue to keep a close eye on this development and offer precisely those functions in its products and services that customers really want."

About Adeia

Adeia is a leading R&D and intellectual property (IP) licensing company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies in the media and semiconductor industries. Adeia's fundamental innovations underpin technology solutions that are shaping and elevating the future of digital entertainment and electronics. Adeia's IP portfolios power the connected devices that touch the lives of millions of people around the world every day as they live, work and play. For more, please visit www.adeia.com.

About TechniSat

TechniSat Digital GmbH was founded in 1987 by Peter Lepper with the aim of offering high-quality satellite reception technology for consumers. Today TechniSat is one of the leading German manufacturers of consumer electronics products. The range includes televisions, digital radios, smart home products and other lifestyle electronic devices. Since 2020, TechniSat has been producing medical masks as well as masks of protection classes FFP2 at its sites in Schöneck/Vogtland (Saxony) and Staßfurt (near Magdeburg). TechniSat also develops and produces innovative charging stations "Made in Germany" for electric cars.

With more than 1,000 employees and a total of eight locations, five of which are in Germany, TechniSat relies on a very high level of vertical integration as well as on a comprehensive service programme, with the aim of always meeting the high expectations of its customers.

TechniSat is a company of the LEPPER Foundation.

