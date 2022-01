Adele Can Still Something Few People Want: Records

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.There was a time when it was easy to tell the most popular musical act in the country by simply looking at US album sales — like in 2000 when boy band NSYNC sold a record 2.4 million copies of "No Strings Attached" in just one week. Or in 2015, when English superstar Adele said "Bye Bye Bye" to that record and broke it, selling 2.43 million copies of "25."But new data shows how album sales are no longer a barometer of music industry success, except for in Adele's case.Continue reading