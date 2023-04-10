|
Aderis Energy Announces the Launch of SunSpector: An Intelligent Weather Station with Advanced Data Logging and Energy Simulation Capabilities
CORNELIUS, N.C., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aderis Energy, a leader in renewable energy management systems, has announced the launch of its latest product, SunSpector. The intelligent weather station is more than a collection of weather sensors; it provides advanced data logging, performance analysis, and energy simulation capabilities that are not offered by competitors.
Available in various configurations and with support for customer-specific weather sensors, the SunSpector may be specified in standard or custom configurations. Three examples of innovative features the SunSpector provides are:
"We're excited to introduce the SunSpector to the market," said Colton Ward, Head of Business Development at Aderis Energy. "Our team has worked diligently to create a weather station that provides unparalleled data collection and analysis capabilities. With SunSpector, our customers can optimize their renewable energy systems and increase their return on investment."
The SunSpector is now available for purchase. For more information about the product, please visit the SunSpector page on Aderis Energy's website or contact sales@aderisenergy.com.
About Aderis Energy:
Aderis Energy is a leading innovator in renewable energy management systems. With over 8 years of experience, the company provides cutting-edge solutions to optimize renewable energy systems for residential, commercial, and industrial clients. For more information, please visit AderisEnergy.com.
