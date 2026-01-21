Adesso SE, Hitachi Digital Services Expand Partnership To Support Asset-Heavy Industries

(RTTNews) - adesso SE (ADN1.DE) and Hitachi Digital Services announced on Wednesday that they are expanding their collaboration to better support companies in asset-heavy industries, including the energy sector, with scalable and compliant application operations.

The partnership combines adesso's expertise in cloud transformation, integration, and architecture with Hitachi's Application Reliability Centers, a global operating model built on Site Reliability Engineering.

Operating around the clock from centers in India and the United States, the framework focuses on application availability, cost efficiency, security, and compliance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Together, the companies aim to help customers modernize critical systems, from cloud migration through to stable 24/7 operations, while enabling advanced use cases such as predictive maintenance and digital control centers.

