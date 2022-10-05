AdExchanger Names Genius Monkey as Finalist for Best Account Support by a Technology Company

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdExchanger has selected Genius Monkey, a programmatic ad platform and Meta-DSP, as one of its finalists for the 2022 AdExchanger Awards . Genius Monkey is a finalist in the award category of Best Account Support by a Technology Company.

The AdExchanger awards program celebrates excellence in digital marketing and advertising. Other finalists include Disney, Samsung, iHeartMedia, and more. Winners will be announced on October 17 at the AdExchanger awards gala in New York City.

In a day and age where most self-serve digital marketing platforms offer little to no customer support, help with strategy, or any real human interaction at all, Genius Monkey has always put customer service and top-tier account servicing as a core pillar to its business model.

Genius Monkey has always known that the more support and guidance they can provide their clients, the better their campaigns will perform. It's clear to see across all client case studies —in addition to superior performance and return on ad spend, Genius Monkey's outstanding customer support is the most-talked about feature that clients mention when asked about their experience. As one Genius Monkey client stated , "With Genius Monkey, they give us a little edge right off the bat. It's super helpful to have them involved and know our thought process, and they actually show genuine care…"

About Genius Monkey

Genius Monkey is a full-service programmatic advertising platform built for proven results. It leverages its proprietary attribution and reporting software to optimize in real-time for the clients' goals, driving the best results.

Genius Monkey serves targeted display, video, audio, and OTT ads across every major network and DSP, for almost every vertical. A few examples being political, e-commerce, education, automotive, CPG, and medical.

