Adicet Bio Granted FDA Fast Track Designation To ADI-001 In Lupus Nephritis; Stock Up Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Adicet Bio, Inc. (ACET) announced on Wednesday that the FDA has given Fast Track Designation to ADI-001 for potentially treating relapsed/refractory class III or class IV lupus nephritis. Following this announcement, the stock is up 12% in pre-market trading.

Lupus nephritis is an autoimmune disease that affects the kidneys.

The biotech company also stated that it intends to start a Phase 1 clinical study in lupus nephritis later this month.

