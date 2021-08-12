adidas and Juventus Reveal 2021/22 Away Jersey, Born from the Underground Music Culture of Turin

New 2021/22 away jersey is made for those who believe in the magic of the night

The kit features HEAT.RDY technology to keep players feeling cool and dry, made with PRIMEGREEN, a series of high-performance recycled materials

The away jersey is available via adidas.co.id and selected adidas stores and retailers

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- adidas has revealed the Juventus away jersey for the 2021/22 season. In a representation of the evolving spirit of the club and its city, the jersey is inspired by the established electronic music scene in Turin which is having a strong influence on the city's young fans.

The new away jersey references the youthful sub-culture and lifestyle. It combines a classic black base with colourful lineal accents engineered into the fabric that represent the luminous lights of club venues and festivals, whilst nodding to iconic Juventus kit colourways.

The shirt is complemented by orange and pink iridescent 3-stripes on the shoulders – the first time that adidas has used this technology in its football shirts – to create a subtle shimmering effect.

The new jersey is made with PRIMEGREEN, a series of high-performance recycled materials, putting sustainability at the heart of the innovation. It features the latest in adidas' temperature regulation, HEAT.RDY – KEEP COOL, which is designed to keep players feeling cool, dry, and confident during play. The replica shirt offers similar benefits thanks to the inclusion of AEROREADY – FEEL READY technology, keeping fans comfortable and ready as it absorbs moisture for a dry feeling.

To celebrate the launch, adidas and Juventus have created a film in collaboration with Turin's C2C Festival (formerly known as Club To Club), one of the most relevant avant—pop music festivals worldwide. Narrated by Carlo Pastore and Lil C and scored by Koreless, the film features some of the most exciting music talents in Italy and the UK, including the Gang Of Ducks collective, Koreless, Mana, Romy, Sara Berts and spime.im, along with details for an event taking place in March 2022 to celebrate the jersey.

The new away jersey has been worn for the first time on pitch on 24th July and available to purchase via adidas.co.id and selected retailers.

