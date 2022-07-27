Adidas Cuts FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - German sportswear maker Adidas AG (ADDYY.PK, ADDDF.PK) cut its outlook for financial year 2022 reflecting slower recovery in Greater China and potential slowdown in other markets.

adidas now expects currency-neutral revenues to grow at a mid- to high-single-digit rate in 2022. Previously, it was expected at the lower end of the 11% - 13% range.

The company now projects annual net income from continuing operations to reach a level of around 1.3 billion euros. Previously, it was expected at the lower end of the 1.8 billion euros - 1.9 billion euros range.

adidas now expects revenues in Greater China to decline at a double-digit rate during the remainder of the year.

The company reported that its preliminary net income from continuing operations for the second quarter declined to 360 million euros from last year's 387 million euros reflecting a one-time tax benefit of more than 100 million euros due to the reversal of a prior year provision.

Currency-neutral revenues grew 4% in the second quarter. The increase was driven by strong double-digit growth in North America and Latin America, high-single-digit growth in EMEA as well as a return to growth in Asia-Pacific. In euro terms, sales increased 10% to 5.596 billion euros.

