Adidas hires Puma boss as new CEO

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Adidas is taking the mismatched sneaker trend to another level.The iconic sportswear brand announced Tuesday it will hire Bjorn Gulden, boss of rival company Puma , as its new CEO. The hire comes as Adidas looks to leap some obstacles in a sector facing real headwinds.Continue reading