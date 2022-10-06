Adidas Reviewing Collaboration With Kanye West: CNBC

(RTTNews) - German sports sneaker and apparel maker Adidas AG (ADDYY.PK) is reviewing its relationship with business partner and rapper Kanye West.

"After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review. We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period," the company said in a statement, CNBC reported.

According to the report, Adidas made the decision to review its relationship with West due to the rapper's public criticizing of Adidas and its CEO. He had even claimed that the German group was copying his ideas.

Adidas had announced its partnership with West in 2013. The rapper and the German company took their relationship to next level in 2016 after announcing an extension of the deal and the launch of a new Yeezy category.

He has recently been publicly critical of the company and its CEO, accusing the sportswear brand of not giving him enough control over the line. In June, West took to Instagram to accuse Adidas of copying his Yeezy Designs.

The hip-hop superstar shared an image of Adidas' recently released Adilette 22 slide sandals and alleged they are "a fake Yeezy made by adidas themselves." He subsequently deleted the post that contained a message addressed to Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted.

"I'm not standing for this blatant copying no more," West wrote. "This is for everyone who wants to express themselves but feel they can't cause they'll [lose] their contract or be called crazy."