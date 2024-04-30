Adidas Turns To Profit In Q1; Backs Recently Upgraded FY24 Outlook

(RTTNews) - German sportswear maker adidas AG (ADDYY.PK) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders was 170 million euros, compared to prior year's loss of 39 million euros. Earnings per share were 0.95 euro, compared to loss of 0.22 euro a year ago.

The company's net income from continuing operations amounted to 171 million euros, compared to loss of 24 million euros last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations were 0.96 euro, compared to prior year's loss of 0.18 euro.

Operating profit, as announced earlier, climbed to 336 million euros from 60 million euros in the prior year. Operating margin improved to 6.2 percent from 1.1 percent a year ago.

Net sales grew 3.5 percent to 5.458 billion euros in the first quarter from last year's 5.274 billion euros. Currency-neutral sales went up 8 percent driven by growth in all regions except North America.

Further, as upgraded on April 16 due to better-than-expected performance in the first quarter, the company still expects fiscal 2024 operating profit to reach a level of around 700 million euros.

Adidas still expects revenues to increase at a mid- to high-single-digit rate in 2024.

The company assumes the remaining Yeezy inventory will be sold on average at cost, resulting in sales of around 200 million euros throughout the remainder of the year.

