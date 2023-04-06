|
Adient to discuss Q2 fiscal 2023 financial results on May 3, 2023
PLYMOUTH, Mich., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adient (NYSE: ADNT), a global leader in automotive seating, will host a conference call on May 3, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. (EDT) to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2023 financial results.
A link to the live webcast of the call and presentation materials will be available on the Adient Investor Relations website (http://investors.adient.com). A replay will be available at the same site.
To participate by telephone, please dial 888-455-2945 (U.S.) or 773-799-3947 (international) 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call and ask to be connected to the Adient conference call. The conference passcode is ADIENT.
About Adient:
Adient (NYSE: ADNT) is a global leader in automotive seating. With approximately 70,000+ employees in 30 countries, Adient operates more than 200 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. We produce and deliver automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing — and into millions of vehicles every year. For more information on Adient, please visit www.adient.com.
