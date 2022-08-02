|
02.08.2022 14:00:00
Adient will participate at the JP Morgan Auto Conference
PLYMOUTH, Mich., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adient (NYSE: ADNT), a global leader in automotive seating, will present at the 2022 JP Morgan Auto Conference on Wednesday Aug. 10, 2022. Adient's president and chief executive officer, Doug Del Grosso, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Jeff Stafeil, and executive vice president Americas, Jerome Dorlack, will be participating in a fireside chat at 8:45 a.m. Eastern time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor section of the Adient website (https://investors.adient.com/).
About Adient:
Adient (NYSE: ADNT) is a global leader in automotive seating. With approximately 75,000 employees in 33 countries, Adient operates 208 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. We produce and deliver automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing — and into more than 20 million vehicles every year. For more information on Adient, please visit www.adient.com.
