Adient will participate in the Bank of America Global Auto Summit

 

PLYMOUTH, Mich., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adient (NYSE: ADNT), a global leader in automotive seating, will participate in the Bank of America Global Auto Summit on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Adient's executive vice president and CFO, Jerome Dorlack, will take part in a fireside chat at 2:10 p.m. eastern daylight time. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the investor section of the Adient website (https://investors.adient.com/).

About Adient:

Adient (NYSE: ADNT) is a global leader in automotive seating. With 70,000+ employees in 30 countries, Adient operates more than 200 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. We produce and deliver automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing — and into millions of vehicles every year. For more information on Adient, please visit www.adient.com.

ADNT-FN

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adient-will-participate-in-the-bank-of-america-global-auto-summit-301782431.html

SOURCE Adient

