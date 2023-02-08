|
Adient will participate in the Wolfe Global Auto, Auto Tech, and Auto Consumer conference
PLYMOUTH, Mich., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adient (NYSE: ADNT), a global leader in automotive seating, will participate at the Wolfe Global Auto, Auto Tech, and Auto Consumer conference on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Adient's executive vice president and CFO, Jerome Dorlack, and VP, Treasurer, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, Mark Oswald, will be participating in a fireside chat at 12:40 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the investor section of the Adient website (https://investors.adient.com/).
About Adient:
Adient (NYSE: ADNT) is a global leader in automotive seating. With 70,000+ employees in 30 countries, Adient operates more than 200 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. We produce and deliver automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing — and into millions of vehicles every year. For more information on Adient, please visit www.adient.com.
