Adjusted Statement of Luxembourg investment fund “Marguerite Gas II S.À.R.L”on the loss of qualifying holding in AS “Latvijas Gaze”

AS "Latvijas Gaze" (hereinafter – the Company) received a statement by Luxembourg investment fund "Marguerite Gas II S.À.R.L” of the loss of qualifying holding in AS "Latvijas Gaze” due to the completion of a share purchase and sale transaction about the sales of 28.97 % of Company’s shares (hereinafter – the Statement).

According to the Statement, Luxembourg investment fund "Marguerite Gas II S.À.R.L” does not own any shares in the Company.

On behalf of the Board

of AS "Latvijas Gaze”,

Aigars Kalvitis

Riga, November 30, 2023





About AS "Latvijas Gaze”?

Founded in 1991, AS "Latvijas Gaze” is one of the leaders of the Baltic energy sector and provides the wholesale and sale of Natural Gas to business customers in Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and Finland. In the household segment, AS "Latvijas Gaze” is the largest and most prominent natural gas trader in Latvia.?The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange since February 15, 1999 – a proof of high standards in terms of transparent governance, responsibility, and care for its customers, investors, and the society as a whole.

