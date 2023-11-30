30.11.2023 12:00:00

Adjusted Statement of Luxembourg investment fund “Marguerite Gas II S.À.R.L”on the loss of qualifying holding in AS “Latvijas Gaze”

AS "Latvijas Gaze" (hereinafter – the Company) received a statement by Luxembourg investment fund "Marguerite Gas II S.À.R.L”  of the loss of qualifying holding in AS "Latvijas Gaze” due to the completion of a share purchase and sale transaction about the sales of 28.97 % of Company’s shares (hereinafter – the Statement).
According to the Statement, Luxembourg investment fund "Marguerite Gas II S.À.R.L” does not own any shares in the Company.
Attached:

  1. Adjusted statement of Luxembourg investment fund "Marguerite Gas II S.À.R.L”on the loss of qualifying holding in AS "Latvijas Gaze”

On behalf of the Board
of AS "Latvijas Gaze”,

Aigars Kalvitis

Riga, November 30, 2023


About AS "Latvijas Gaze”? 

Founded in 1991, AS "Latvijas Gaze” is one of the leaders of the Baltic energy sector and provides the wholesale and sale of Natural Gas to business customers in Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and Finland. In the household segment, AS "Latvijas Gaze” is the largest and most prominent natural gas trader in Latvia.?The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange since February 15, 1999 – a proof of high standards in terms of transparent governance, responsibility, and care for its customers, investors, and the society as a whole.

Additional information:

Sandra Joksta

investor.relations@lg.lv

phone: + 371 67 374 369

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Latvijas Gaze JSCmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Latvijas Gaze JSCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Latvijas Gaze JSC 9,12 0,44% Latvijas Gaze JSC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Positiver Start in den letzten Börsenmonat: US-Börsen beenden Freitagshandel freundlcih -- ATX fährt vor dem Wochenende Gewinne ein -- DAX schließt über 16.300-Punkte-Marke
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte im Freitagshandel zu. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag ebenfalls erneut nach oben. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zur letzten Sitzung der Woche höher. Der Start in den Dezember verlief an den größten Märkten in Asien mit leichten Verlusten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen