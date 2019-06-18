ADK partners with CHEQ, Japan's Third-Largest Ad Agency, for Brand Safety and Anti-Fraud Prevention

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ADK, Japan's third-largest ad agency has chosen military-grade ad-verification firm CHEQ to provide AI-based brand safety, viewability and anti-fraud prevention for its roster of advertisers..

In a statement announcing the pilot, the agency said: "We are committed to offering an ad-serving environment that keeps advertisers safe. In order to make the sector more healthy, we have been making huge strides. The services offered by CHEQ, using AI, ensure protection before an ad is served.

"This enables real-time prevention of ads from being served on unsuitable sites. More concretely it is done on a per-impression level. Using CHEQ, we have confirmed the viability and effectiveness to provide a brand-safe and viewable environment."

ADK will now be offering CHEQ as a service for its clients who are seeking real-time prevention of fraud, and brand safety incidents.

About ADK

Along with Dentsu, and Hakuhodo DY Holdings, Asatsu-DK is among the top-three agency companies in Japan. ADK has won awards for clients including Toyota and Unilever, and it has offices in many Asian cities, as well as in New York, Amsterdam and Frankfurt. The move comes as the $8.1 billion Japanese online advertising sector has prioritized measures to prevent fraud, brand safety violations and lack of viewability on campaigns.

About CHEQ

CHEQ is an AI-driven cybersecurity company disrupting the ad-verification space. The company's mission is to help sustain the digital ecosystem by protecting leading advertisers from the risks of online advertising and helping them restore confidence in the space. Founded by former military intelligence and cybersecurity personnel, the company has introduced the first Neural-Network based solution for brand safety, ad-fraud and viewability, running powerful AI, NLP, computer vision and deep learning algorithms. The company is growing rapidly and was recently announced as one of the next 10 unicorns to emerge from the Israeli tech scene.

