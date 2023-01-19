ADLAR STUDIO BRINGS NEW LIMITED-EDITION FINE ART PRINT FROM KENNY SCHARF TO LIFE USING AUGMENTED REALITY

Sharf's Iconic Imagery Pops On Screen with New 'Blobosistic' Print

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ADLAR Studio, the publisher of fine art prints with augmented reality as seen through ADLAR's proprietary app, is pleased to announce the release of its latest print edition with the legendary Kenny Scharf - available for sale now. Titled Blobosistic, ADLAR Studio worked very closely with Scharf on this new print using the highest quality print-making techniques enhanced with a second-to-none augmented reality (AR) animation that brings Scharf's iconic characters to life in 3D on a user's mobile device. See the technology in action by clicking HERE .

Using world-class creative special effects, animators, engineers, and technologists, many with decades of experience working in Silicon Valley and Hollywood, Scharf guided the creative and artistic decisions with exacting precision to create this artwork in AR. The ADLAR Studio app makes it easy to experience Blobosistic on the wall as a fine art print, and as an enhanced digital asset through its mobile app, now available at no cost for iPhone users in the Apple Store.

"I've been waiting my whole life for technology to catch up with my ideas of intermingling painting with animation. I didn't know exactly how or when it was going to take effect, but I knew it would be right now. So get yours today!!"

– Kenny Scharf

Published in a limited edition of 100 signed prints, Blobosistic shows Scharf in his full classic style. Here Blobosistic (the central red character) greets us with his infectious and slightly mischievous grin. Soaring through outer space, Blobosistic isn't lonely or cold… in fact, he's surrounded by some of his closest friends huddled around him, laughing, smiling, licking… and keeping warm. Here, the AR gives us a glimpse into life for Blobosistic, laughing, giggling, burping, and even a little gas. The AR also enables Blobosistic's friends to spill out from their frame as figures intricately modeled in 3D, pushing up against one another with noses and tongues and cheeks unfurling and nudging and laughing all the while.

The release of Blobosistic, comes on the heels of ADLAR Studio's launch in late 2022 with prints from Analia Saban, and Shane Guffogg. Learn more on ADLARStudio.com

ABOUT KENNY

Kenny Scharf (born in Los Angeles, 1958) attended Manhattan'sSchool of Visual Arts and came of age in the 1980s New York downtown art scene alongside his contemporaries Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat. A painter and performer inhabiting the visual worlds of street art and popular culture, Scharf's paintings gained him notoriety and established a visual language all his own.

Often working with improvisation, he creates playful, gestural pieces that blend stylized motifs with references to the surreal, science fiction, and icons of popular culture. Many of his larger works still adorn New York streets to this day.

Scharf was included in the 1985 Whitney Biennial and again in their show "Fast Forward: Painting from the 1980s" in 2017. His work has been exhibited at the Museum of Modern Art, New York, the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, the Miami Center for the Fine Arts, Florida, and the Queens Museum of Art, New York, among others. Work by Scharf is held in the permanent collections of The Museum of Modern Art, New York, The Whitney Museum of American Art, New York, The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, The Stedelijk Museum, Amsterdam, The Broad Foundation, Los Angeles, and The Jewish Museum, New York, MOCA, Los Angeles in addition to others worldwide.

He currently lives and works in Los Angeles.

About ADLAR Studio

Co-founded by Adam F. Gross and Larry W. Jones, ADLAR Studio combines the highest quality limited-edition prints with cutting-edge augmented reality (AR) activations. Bringing together years of experience in fine art print-making with Gross at Lapis Press, and in content creation with Jones at Viacom/CBS, ADLAR Studio brings together talented and provocative artists, master printers, and world-class, award-winning special effects experts and engineers to create the highest quality prints and bring them to life via AR. The ADLAR Studio team pushes the boundaries of what is possible in augmented reality.

